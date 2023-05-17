SPORTS ROUNDUP: Owosso’s Usher sets new MHSAA saves record

HOLLY — Owosso’s Lily Usher set a new MHSAA career saves record Wednesday while recording six saves on the road against Holly, but the Trojans still suffered their 12th loss of the season, 3-0
Usher, a Trojan senior, needed three saves entering the night to surpass the 713 career saves posted by Gabrielle Novak of Parchment (2019, 2021, 2022). Usher now has a total of 717 career saves.
“Her teammates embraced her and the crowd cheered her on after she parried her 714th save wide of the goal, out of bounds,” said Owosso coach Chris Bird. “In typical Usher fashion, she made a solid dive to the lower corner, saving our team yet again. We are so proud of her. Hard to reach this amazing milestone and are thankful for thte dedication and memories shown by our seniors throughout the years.”
Holly led Owosso in shots, 15-5.
The Trojans fell to 1-12 overall and 1-9 in the Flint Metro League while Holly improved to 6-7-2 and 6-4-1 in the Metro.
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie topped Byron 6-1 Wednesday.
Zadie Schmidt scored the Eagles lone goal in the first half. It was unassisted.
Haylee Schott made 18 saves for Byron.
No information on Ovid-Elsie’s scoring leaders was received by press time.
Ovid-Elsie 200, New Lothrop 210
ST. JOHNS — Ovid-Elsie secured a 10-stroke victory over New Lothrop during Wednesday’s MMAC dual-meet test at The Emerald.
Junior Dominic Kline shot a medalist round of 44 for the Marauders with teammate Clay Wittenberg right behind at 46. Next came Grayson Orr of New Lothrop, carding a 50. Cole Noonan and Kevin Heslip of the Hornets each shot 52s.
O-E’s scoring was completed by Justin Cole (53) and Michael Bancroft (57) and Jayce Herblet (57).
New Lothrop’s Parker Noonan shot 56 while Hunter Wolfe shot 59.
BYRON — Freshman Braylen Brown shot a team-low round of 47 as Byron edged Montrose at home, 213-217, Tuesday at Willow Brook Golf Club.
Brown was second overall in the individual standings. Will Wade of Montrose shot a medalist round of 45.
Byron’s Ethan Gray, a junior, was third individually with a 51. Anthony Wren carded a 54 and Daniel Fondren shot 61.
Chesaning, Birch Run split
BIRCH RUN — Birch Run won the first game, 13-3, but Chesaning won the nightcap, 16-5, Tuesday.
Ava Devereaux won the nightcap by throwing a five-hitter over five innings. She gave up one earned run, walked three and struck out eight.
Kylie Florian smacked three hits and drove in three runs.
Chesaning (15-7 overall) was limited to just four hits in Game 1. Six errors also came back to haunt Chesaning.
Florian tripled and Rolfe doubled and drew two walks.
Brezlyn Struck allowed 10 hits with six strikeouts.
Birch Run now stands 12-8.
