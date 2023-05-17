SPORTS ROUNDUP: Owosso’s Usher sets new MHSAA saves record

LILY USHER, Owosso’s senior goalkeeper, is shown earlier this season before a game against visiting Ovid-Elsie at Willman Field. Usher set a new MHSAA state record for career saves Wednesday.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

HOLLY — Owosso’s Lily Usher set a new MHSAA career saves record Wednesday while recording six saves on the road against Holly, but the Trojans still suffered their 12th loss of the season, 3-0

Usher, a Trojan senior, needed three saves entering the night to surpass the 713 career saves posted by Gabrielle Novak of Parchment (2019, 2021, 2022). Usher now has a total of 717 career saves.

