DURAND — Junior Ty Randall led Laingsburg to a Division 3 district baseball championship with both his bat and his arm Saturday.
In the district semifinals, Randall, who bats from the left side, batted 5-for-5 with three doubles, a triple and seven RBI as the Wolfpack defeated Byron, 24-3, in six innings.
In the district title game, Randall, who throws right-handed, pitched a complete-game 2-hitter with 14 strikeouts as the Wolfpack defeated Perry, 5-1, at Durand’s Goudy Field.
Laingsburg (25-9) will move on to Wednesday’s 4:30 pm. regional semifinal vs. Chesaning (26-8) at Hemlock High School.
Laingsburg head coach Todd Randall, who is also Ty’s father, said that there is no doubt that his son is one of the focal points of the Wolfpack attack, both in the batter’s box and on the mound.
“He is our leader and we go as he goes,” the coach said of his son.
Ty Randall said the district championship indeed felt good considering that Laingsburg had entered the tournament on a four-game losing skid.
“We were in a slump coming in so this feels really great — to take control of these games and win a district championship,” the junior said. “I felt good on the mound and I had my slider working.”
His catcher, Jackson Audretsch agreed.
“We were super confident with Ty on the mound,” Audretsch said. “With all of the work he put into the off season, I mean, it’s just incredible to have him on the mound. He was probably throwing the hardest he’s thrown all year. He throws gas, I mean. I wouldn’t want to hit against him.”
Randall gave up just one walk in the title game and he hit two batters. Perry’s lone hits came off the bats of Avery Young, who led off the fourth with a single, and Tristan Krupp, who had an infield single in the seventh. The Ramblers’ lone run crossed in the seventh after a passed ball.
Laingsburg finished with five hits in the district finals and added three walks and three hits-batsmen.
Audretsch said that Laingsburg is back on course after going through a mini slump offensively against some quality teams including St. Johns at the Diamond Classic.
“St. Johns is a very good team, P-W is a very good team and Fowler is a very good team,” Audretsch said. “We knew we just had to put our hat down and just work and just grind.”
Hayden Johnston reached base three times, drilling a run-scoring single in the fifth and being hit by two pitches. Jackson Audretsch drove in two runs with an RBI bunt single and a sacrifice. Randall drove in two runs with sacrifice flies to finish with nine RBIs for the day. Elliott Wilsey doubled while Nick Regan and Tommy Gousetis also hit safely.
“We’ve got to focus on regionals now,” Johnston said. “It (a regional title) has never been done in school history and so we’re striving for that.”
Perry, which ended its season at 18-13, got a strong outing from Memphis Schrauben. He started and worked four innings, allowing just two runs and two hits. He struck out two and walked one. Tristan Krupp and Cole Sawyer also pitched in relief for the Ramblers.
Perry defeated Durand, 4-1, in the district semifinals.
In that one Jylon Peek pitched the first 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts.
Mike Werner laced a two-run double in the fifth inning while Nolan Krupp drove in what proved to be the game-winning run.
Durand’s lone hit came from Hayden Hart. The Railroaders finished the season at 13-12.
Laingsburg’s victory over Byron featured not only the swinging of Ty Randall but Kyle Thelen batted 3-for-5 with an RBI. Adding two hits apiece were Dominic Garcia, Emillio Garcia, Cameron Ballard, Audretsch and Regan.
Dominic Garcia, Laingsburg’s left-hander, was the mound winner in the semifinals. He worked six innings and gave up three runs on 10 hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Byron featured Glen L’Esperance both at the plate and on the mound. L’Esperance drove in three runs with a double. Teammates Bryce Ritter and Jayden Panula each went 2-for-4.
L’Esperance pitched the first 4 2/3 innings and yielded seven runs on seven hits. He struck out four and walked two.
Byron finished the season at 5-17 overall.
