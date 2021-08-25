CORUNNA — A singles sweep helped Corunna down Owosso, 5-3, in boys tennis play Tuesday.
The Cavaliers got singles victories from Blake Rowe (6-0, 6-1) over Drew Mofield; Colby Ardelean (6-3, 6-2) over Everett McVay; Blake Princinsky (6-1, 6-2) against Zach Warth; and Braylon Davis against Lucas Crane.
Lucas Cunningham and Joe Knieper, at No. 2 doubles, topped Trojans Desiree Mofield and Aaron Jafri 6-2, 6-2.
Owosso prevailed at first doubles, with Carter Kline and Harrison Ketchum outlasting Dominic Vandusen and Cora Tuller 6-2, 6-0. The Trojans’ David Neese and Nick Nidiffer won at third doubles by default. No 4 doubles went to Owosso’s Connor Stechschulte and Anna Denning, also by default.
