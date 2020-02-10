LAINGSBURG — Kara Mahoney doubles as a basketball and softball standout for Laingsburg.
The 5-foot-11 senior is the leading scorer for the Wolfpack girls basketball team, averaging 13 points per game.
In softball, Mahoney powered a school-record 10 home runs last spring and helped Laingsburg capture a district championship. The first-team Division 3 All-State shortstop batted .545 with 55 hits — 26 going for extra bases.
Asked to name her favorite, she was diplomatic.
“It depends on what time of the year it is and what sport I’m doing,” Mahoney said. “I try and give it my all — in either sport.”
Mahoney has signed her letter of intent to play softball at Lansing Community College, which wants her to play first base. But, she still has five more regular-season basketball games — and possibly several postseason games — for the Wolfpack.
“She understands the game well and she helped us to stay organized on the court,” Laingsburg head coach Doug Hurst said. “She is capable of playing any position on the court, from point guard to shooting guard to forward. She plays wing and point guard verhy well. Kara has a really soft shooting touch and has great range. She’s 5-foot-11 and really could be a forward, but she really shows a lot of finesse around the basket.”
Mahoney, who also averages three assists per game, said she loves to pass the ball — maybe more so than scoring.
“I like to be able to move the ball around to my teammates and give them the open shot,” Mahoney said. “We just want to take our season as far as we can go and leave it all on the court.”
She averaged 12 points per game in 2018-19 and was named to the Argus-Press All-Area second team in 2018-19 after helping the Wolfpack reach the regional semifinals.
In softball, Mahoney was a first-team All-Area selection in 2019.
She set the school record for most home runs in a season during the district championship game against Bath — won 14-9 by the Wolfpack.
In that district finale, Mahoney homered, drove in three runs and walked four times.
Playing without injured pitching ace Elena Kozachik for much of the season because of a leg injury, Laingsburg finished a modest 17-21
The Wolfpack fell 3-0 to Kent City in the regional semifinals.
“I wouldn’t mind getting the career home run record,” Mahoney said of the upcoming season.
Laingsburg softball coach Jeff Cheadle said Mahoney is one of the best hitters he’s had. Mahoney struck out just once last spring, drawing 33 walks. She also had 14 stolen bases and 48 RBIs.
“She’s a pure hitter,” Cheadle said. “She hits with power and also hits for average. She’s not the fastest kid in the world. So they are legitimate hits. She’s also a very hard worker. She’s very dedicated to softball — actually in all the sports she has competed in.”
