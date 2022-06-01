LANSING — It was a sweltering evening of soccer at Lansing Cathotic High School’s Father Mac Field on Tuesday. Temperatures bumped up unfriendly-like against 90 degrees, with 50% humidity.
Running around on a rubber field for 80 minutes in such conditions probably isn’t what most folks would consider to be a good time, but Ovid-Elsie still managed to wring out a few smiles as it dispatched Corunna 4-0 in a Division 3 District semifinal.
Sophomore midfielder Evalyn Cole scored two of O-E’s goals and dished out assists to Caitlyn Walter and Katie Lorio on the other two. The Marauders won’t have long to celebrate: No. 1-ranked Williamston awaits in Thursday’s district championship.
“We have to come into the game saying that they aren’t unbeatable,” Cole said. “If they score, we just got come back and counter it.”
Williamston — which beat Ovid-Elsie 4-2 earlier this season — drubbed district host Lansing Catholic 5-0 in Tuesday’s late game.
O-E coach Craig Thelen recognizes his team has a steep hill to climb, but didn’t rule out an upset.
“We have a chance … I know we’ve got the No. 1 team in the state in Williamston … but as long as we play the way we’re capable of we’ve got a fighting chance,” Thelen said.
The semifinal outcome was anything but a surprise, given the Marauders have won 11 games this year, while Corunna’s May 25 victory over Durand marked the Cavaliers’ first since 2018. Indeed, O-E dominated this one.
The Marauders possessed the ball for the vast majority of the game. Corunna only got one shot off, and that didn’t come until midway through the second half, when Meagan Wise got loose on a breakaway — which O-E’s presumably very bored keeper, Ava Bates, smothered without issue.
Bates’ counterpart, Olivia Karanja, would probably have welcomed a little boredom. The Marauders launched upwards of 20 shots at her. She saved 18 — some in a truly impressive fashion. There were glove saves, shin saves and toe saves; saves at close ranges and on long bombs.
The highlight of Karanja’s night came at about the 63rd minute, when she stared down a menacing free kick from inside the box by O-E forward Hailee Campbell and stopped her cold, both on the initial shot and on the carom.
Stalwart as Karanja was, she was lucky the Marauders did her the frequent favor of fumbling golden scoring opportunities with off-target finishes. One recurring motif was the ball blasted through the football uprights, which eventually prompted one Ovid-Elsie supporter in the stands to opine that the team needed to “put away the driver and get out the putter” on future attempts.
Corunna deserves credit for its defensive tenacity — the Cavaliers packed the back line and Thelen admitted afterward that Corunna’s efforts on defense had his team “frustrated” at points.
Corunna coach Kyle Gregoricka was proud of the progress his team made over the course of the year.
“We play in such a tough league. We’re the only Division 3 team in our league … so it can be a grind all year long,” Gregoricka said. “Sometimes the progress that we’re making is not always obvious, but come playoff time these girls did great.”
Even as the Cavaliers kept the Marauders off the board for the game’s first 35 minutes, there was always a sense that once O-E found its footing, the goals would come. It was Cole who finally got the Marauders on the board just before the half, receiving the ball from Walter weaving through the middle of the field until she just had Karanja to beat, poking the ball past the Corunna keeper for the score.
Walter was next to find the net, punching one in just past the 50th minute. Cole logged her second with 14:03 left to play. Each of these goals was met with modest cheers.
When Lorio scored her goal from the left wing, with two minutes left, the Ovid-Elsie bench erupted. That’s because it wasn’t just Lorio’s first goal of the season — it was her first goal ever. She had never played soccer at any level before this season.
Lorio, known affectionately as “Meatball” for reasons that are somewhat obscure — “It came from basketball season and it just stuck. Everyone calls me ‘Meatball.’ It just kinda works” — a moment to process that she had scored.
“Honestly, like, I didn’t even know for a second,” she said. “I thought it hit the goalpost, but then I saw it go in, and it was crazy. It’s great to even be able to score a goal my first year, and in districts especially.”
