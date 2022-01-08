CORUNNA — Ellie Toney and Sydey Gillett scored 17 points apiece to lead Corunna past Clio 65-23 Friday.
Toney, fresh off scoring her 1,000th career point Tuesday, had a double-double by adding 14 rebounds. She also had seven assists. Gillett had eight rebounds.
Kira Patrick also reached double figures in scoring for the Cavaliers (3-4, 1-2 Flint Metro League Stars) with 12 points.
CORUNNA SCORING: BreOnna Woodruff 0 2-2 2, Patrick 5 0-0 12, Jenna Bauman 2 2-2 6, Toney 5 6-9 17, Gillett 6 5-6 17, Jorja Napier 2 0-0 4, Gracie Crowe 3 0-0 6, Olivia Lindsey 0 1-2 1.
CLIO: Emily Loomis 2 0-0 8, Marissa Riddle 3 0-0 6. Totals 10 0-0 23.
Morrice 60,
Burton Atherton 7
MORRICE — Aubrey Rogers had 18 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and six assists as Morrice routed Burton Atherotn 60-7 Friday.
Mallory Munro added 10 points for the Orioles (6-2, 3-0 GAC), who rebounded from a lopsided 57-16 loss Monday to Portland St. Patrick. Abi Beem had nine points, six steals and four assists, while Lilly Nowak had seven steals and four helpers.
MORRICE SCORING: Sydney Wolff 1 0-0 2, Nowak 2 0-1 4, Makenzie Doerner 3 0-5 7, Kaylee McGowan 3 0-0 6, Beem 4 0-2 9, Albri Larner 2 0-2 4, Munro 4 0-0 10, Rogers 4 9-13 18. Totals 23 9-23 60.
BURTON ATHERTON: M. Freeman 1 0-0 3, J. Moses 1 2-5 4. Totals 2 2-5 7.
Durand 40, Montrose 16
DURAND — Jessica Winslow led a balanced scoring attack with 10 points as Durand downed Montrose 40-16 Friday.
Winslow pulled in six rebounds with two blocks. Jordyn Lawrence scored seven points and Jade Garske added six for the Railroaders (6-2, 3-1 MMAC).
“Nine players scored, which is our most balanced scoring night of the year,” Durand coach Dave Inman said. “All 10 players played in every quarter; it was a real team effort throughout.”
Izzy Konesny had seven steals and three assists, while Sydney Leydig recorded eight rebounds and three assists for Durand.
DURAND SCORING: Shianne Briggs 1 0-2 2, Sydney Leydig 3 0-0 3, Samantha Leydig 2 0-0 4, Larence 2 1-2 7, Konesny 0 5-8 5, Garske 3 0-0 6, Ciera Justice 0 0-1 0, Mackenzi Aslin 1 1-2 3, Winslow 5 0-0 10. Totals 15 7-15 40.
Montrose: Hannah Robinson 5 points, Chloe Thompson 4.
Chesaning 43, Mt. Morris 40
CHESANING — Chesaning held off Mt. Morris 43-40 Friday night.
Lilly Skaryd had 10 points and four steals for the Indians, now 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the MMAC. Ava Devereaux had 11 rebounds and joined Kennedy McAlpine with nine points. Hannah Oakes cleared 10 rebounds and joined Kylie Morse with six points.
CHESANING SCORING: Lilly Skaryd 10 points, Kennedy McAlpine 9 points, Ava Deveraux 9 points, Kylie Morse 6 points, Hannah Oakes 6 points, Alexia Mugute 2 points, Avery Butcher 1 point.
Lake Fenton 60, Owosso 16
FENTON TWP. — Owosso’s three-game win streak came to a screeching halt in a 60-16 loss at Lake Fenton Friday.
Peyton Spicer led the Trojans (3-3, 1-2 Flint Metro Stars) with seven points and nine rebounds. Skotti Ball-Duley had four points and seven boards.
“Despite struggling, the girls never quit and fought until the end,” Owosso coach Jeremy Dwyer said.
OWOSSO SCORING: Spicer 7, Ball-Duley 4, Gracie Gentleman 3, Kendall Anderson 2.
Lansing Christian 53, Perry 32
PERRY — Lansing Christian downed Perry 53-32 Friday, according to the MHSAA website.
No details were reported. Perry fell to 1-7 overall and 0-3 in the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference.
