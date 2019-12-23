BYRON — Haley Hooley has been playing basketball since fourth grade, but she wasn’t always its biggest fan.
“At first I didn’t want to play basketball but my parents were like ‘You need to get into something,’” Hooley said. “I would cry every time they’d make me go to a practice, but then after a few weeks in the gym I just loved it and never stopped.”
Hooley credits her coach as part of the reason she stuck with basketball.
“(Byron coach Theresa Marvin) has impacted my life so much,” she said. “She would encourage me when I would come into the gym crying, not wanting to be there, and would always say ‘I want you to be here’ and ‘You’re going to succeed and flourish into an amazing player someday.’”
In the time since, Hooley has become a successful multi-sport athlete. In addition to her main sport of basketball, Hooley participates in track and volleyball. Hooley is currently averaging 8.8 points per game and has become, as Marvin described her following a win against Ovid-Elsie, a sharpshooter. Much like the sport itself, Hooley wasn’t always so eager to let it fly.
“When I was younger I would never shoot the ball — I was really shy, timid and afraid to air ball,” said Hooley. “But (I learned) just to go for it and take the shots.”
Hooley did just that in Byron’s win against conference rival Ovid-Elsie. She hit three 3-pointers for 13 points in her best game of the young season.
When reflecting on her basketball career, Hooley said her teammates were the best part.
“I’ve been playing with this group of girls since I was nine or 10 and they just have such a special place in my heart,” said Hooley. “I’ve just enjoyed every single day with them, I couldn’t have gotten to where I am without them.”
After high school is over, Hooley doesn’t know where she’ll be, but she knows what she wants to study.
“I’m not really sure what college I’m going to yet and I’m not sure if I’m going to play a sport,” Hooley said. “I want to pursue (a degree in) education. I’ve always loved kids and I’ve always just had a passion for being an impact on kids’ lives.”
For now, Hooley’s focus is helping the Eagles maintain the success of their 5-0 start.
“We’re hoping to win the league and advance to the district finals,” she said. “(Personally) I want to keep shooting, keep improving on that and get at least 10 points per game.”
