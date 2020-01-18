LANSING — Caleb Leykauf had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Perry stayed unbeaten in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference with a 59-44 win over Lansing Christian.
C.J. King dished out 13 assists and scored eight points for the Ramblers (6-1, 5-0), who have won six straight since a season-opening 54-51 loss to Potterville. Brodie Crim added 12 points for the winning side.
Justin Schafer paced the Pilgrims (1-7, 0-3) with a game-high 21 points.
Durand 73, Montrose 49
DURAND — Jaylen Jones scored a career-high 23 points Friday and Durand ran over Montrose.
Durand Winterfest king Chandler Cleveland put on a royal performance, scoring 16 points to help the Railroaders (3-5, 2-5 MMAC) overcome 10 3-pointers from the Rams — seven of which came in the first half.
“We made some adjustments,” Durand coach Dave Inman said. “Great leadership, great energy.”
Cory Green had 13 points for Montrose (0-7, 0-5).
Clio 72, Owosso 52
CLIO — Clio ran out to an 18-5 lead after one quarter and never looked back as the Mustangs stayed unbeaten by downing Owosso.
Jay Tuttle had 16 points to pace the Trojans (0-8, 0-4 Flint Metro Stars). Hunter Blaha added eight points, five rebounds and five assists.
The loss was Owosso’s 30th straight overall. Clio improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the league.
Webberville 84, Morrice 56
WEBBERVILLE — Morrice fell 84-56 to Webberville, Friday night.
Hunter McGowan led the way for the Orioles in the loss with 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and a block.
Morrice fell to 1-5 overall. Nathan Lott had a game-high 21 points for the Spartans.
LakeVille 44, Byron 39
OTISVILLE — Otisville LakeVille defeated Byron 44-39 to secure its first conference win of the season.
Jacob Miller led the Eagles in scoring with 14 points in the loss. Miller also hit half of the Eagles’ four 3-pointers.
Byron fell to 3-5 overall on the season.
Brandon 45, Corunna 42
CORUNNA — Brad Mitchell made a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left to lift Ortonville Brandon past Corunna, the Blackhawks’ Twitter account posted.
No other details were reported on the game.
The loss dropped Corunna to 3-6 overall and 1-3 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division. Brandon improved to 3-4 and 2-2.
DURAND 73, MONTROSE 49
MONTROSE (0-7, 0-5): Cory Green 5 0-0 13. Totals: 18 3-8 49.
DURAND (3-5, 2-5): Austin Kelley 4 0-0 9, Ben Neebo 1 0-0 3, Kyle Winslow 1 3-4 5, Chandler Cleveland 7 1-1 16, Isaac Hager 1 0-0 3, Jaylen Jones 9 3-6 23, Jake Mills 1 0-1 2, Gavin Powell 1 0-0 2, Evan Egan 1 0-2 2, Austin Frizzelle 3 0-0 8 Totals: 29 7-14 73.
Montrose 13 9 10 17 — 49
Durand 18 20 26 9 — 73
3-Point Goals: Durand 8 (Jones 2, Frizzelle 2, Hager 1, Cleveland 1, Neebo 1, Kelley 1); Montrose 10 (Green 3).
PERRY 59, LANSING CHRISTIAN 45
PERRY (6-1, 5-0): Brodie Crim 5 1-2 12, Tyler Boger 1 0-1 3, Anthony Lewis 0 0-2 0, Kyle Ohlmer 0 3-4 3, C.J. King 2 2-3 8, Jared Warfle 2 0-0 4, Caleb Leykauf 8 1-3 20, Hunter Sanderson 4 1-4 9. Totals: 22 8-21 59.
LANSING CHRISTIAN (1-7, 0-3): Justin Schafer 6 9-15 21. Totals: 17 9-20 45.
Perry 25 10 15 9 — 59
Lansing Christian 10 13 7 14 — 44
3-Point Goals: Lansing Christian 1; Perry 7 (Leykauf 3, King 2, Bogner 1, Crim 1). Rebounds: Lansing Christian 32; Perry 36 (Leykauf 11). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Lansing Christian 16 (none); Perry 18 (none). Assists: Perry 20 (King 13). Steals: Perry 7. Blocked Shots: Perry 1. Turnovers: Lansing Christian 12, Perry 10.
