CORUNNA — Corunna senior Luke Tuller made the most of his final home game.
Tuller scored twice, one in each half as Corunna held off Durand 2-1 in a first-round Division 3 district tournament game under the lights Wednesday.
Tuller broke a scoreless tie with just 1:13 left in the first half, launching a hard 20-yard shot past Durand freshman goalie Andrew Weaver into the upper right corner of the net off a pass from Braden Andrejack. He struck again with 28:37 left in the game when Weaver attempted to clear the ball out of the crease, but his attempted pass ricocheted off Tuller’s chest and into the net for his team-leading eight goal of the season.
“(Tuller) is a great example of our seniors,” Corunna coach Kyle Gregoricka said. “The seniors have got to lead you and he did a great job, on both ends of the field. You saw him at the end, playing defense, just scrapping and trying to finish the game out. I really want to mention our three seniors and all 16 guys on our team. They played hard. We had a whole week to prepare and we did a great job.”
The Cavaliers (2-14-1) advanced to the Division 3 district semifinals against Lansing Catholic (8-3-1) at Williamston High School. That clash will take place at 5 p.m. Monday.
Tuller said Corunna could have scored more against Durand, but the shots didn’t fall.
“We had lots of opportunities,” Tuller said. “In the first half, we had lots of shots. Some of them should have went in but they didn’t. We should have scored more.”
Corunna held a 17-14 advantage in shots on goal for the night. Corunna outshot Durand in the first half 13-8 but had little to show for it until Tuller’s first goal.
“Sometimes that’s the way the game goes, you know?” Gregoricka said. “We had a lot of chances and Durand had a couple chances, too — I’ll give them a lot of credit. They came out and played hard tonight. I know they played last night. So they are probably tired, but they gave it a great effort tonight. Our boys were ready and our seniors carried us out there on Senior Night — just like they should.”
Tuller and fellow Corunna seniors Zac Vovcsko and Laurent Lanfranconi were honored at halftime at Nick Annese Athletic Field for Senior Night.
Durand (0-14-1) got its lone goal from sophomore Cory Johnston on a 45-yard shot with 16:19 left i the game-14-1 record. The Railroaders played Tuesday, battling Otisville LakeVille to a 3-3 draw. Durand coach Dave Hensel praised the play of Weaver, who made 15 saves — including an impressive stop on a breakaway late in the first half.
“Our goalie was awesome tonight and he’s really coming on,” Hensel said. “He’s got three more years to go. Our team played awesome.”
Hensel also credited Johnston, who scored the first goal of his high school career on one of the longest successful shots area fans will ever see in soccer. The coach encouraged his team to keep taking shots.
“Just fire on deck, man, that’s all you can do,” Hensel said. “He hit it in the right top corner from 45 yards out and it was his first goal ever.”
Johnston said he was a little surprised it found the net.
“I was thinking when I was going to kick it, I was at least going to try and get it to my teammates up there,” Johnston said. “Instead, it went in the goal. We were excited about it.”
Corunna goalie Paul Galesk, a freshman, who had 13 saves, just couldn’t get to it.
“It was just off my finger-tips,” Galesk said.
