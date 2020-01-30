PERRY — Laingsburg’s wrestlers went 2-0 Wednesday, downing Burton Bendle 51-9 before spoiling Perry’s Parents Night, 48-24.
Posting two pin wins apiece for the Wolfpack (5-5) were Mikey Brooks at 160 pounds and Scottie Brewer at 171. Aden Baynes went 2-0 at 140 and 135.
Laingsburg coach Shawn Baynes said his team is coming along nicely, putting in the work in the wrestling room.
“I thought the kids wrestled well today and they are starting to peak at the right time,” Baynes said. “We’re finally down to where most of our weights are going to be at for this season. So that’s good for our lineup. The kids are wrestling wtih great attitudes. We have only two seniors on the team, no juniors, the rest are all freshman and sophomores.”
Baynes said the most “exciting” win of the night belonged to senior Jake Christie at 119 pounds. With Perry and Laingsburg tied at 18, Christie appeared to have Perry’s Kyle Konopaska nearly pinned twice before Konopaska turned the tables and nearly pinned Christie.
Christie finally won on a 2:42 pin.
“I was very shocked that he was that flexible for that long,” Christie said. “He had a lot of endurance and he definitely had a lot more strength than I did. I finally fixed myself as I went on and I got my move down that I kept putting on him. And I finally got him pinned.”
Christie’s victory was the first of five wins by Laingsburg in the final six bouts of the night.
Kyle Boetcher and Ethan Mahoney won by void at 125 and 130 pounds for Laingsburg. Aden Baynes pinned Drake Vanwormer in 47 seconds and Caleb Boetcher won at 145 by void. Shawn Baynes then noted Brooks’ 4:00 pin of Phoenix Puhl of Perry at 160.
“Mikey Brooks had a good win tonight over Phoenix Puhl for Perry, a good wrestler,” Baynes said. “My kid is a freshman. That was a good match.”
Brooks currently leads Laingsburg in wins, closely followed by Aden Baynes.
Laingsburg opened with a unopposed win by Devin Nash at 152. Brewer pinned Nic Spiess of Perry in 4:30 two matches later.
The Ramblers tied it at 18 thanks to Andrew McConnell’s 1:07 pin of Sean Divine at 189, Aaron Seward’s 35-second pin of Jacob Hummel at 215 and Jesse McClure’s unopposed victory at 285. Perry also got a pin from Seth Grooms against Josh Martin in 48 seconds.
Perry (2-12) opened Parents Night with a 42-15 setback to Ionia. McConnell went 2-0 for the Ramblers to improve to 18-8 on the season. Grooms also went 2-0.
McConnell felt he should have gotten two pins, but instead settled for one pin and a decision. He pinned Divine after defeating Ionia’s Zachary Negrete, 10-2.
“I should have stuck (Negrete) but something went wrong and it didn’t go the way I wanted it,” McConnell said. “But I got him by points.”
McConnell said his victory over Divine was far from easy.
“I was just trying to get those points for the team,” he said.
Perry weathered a scare Wednesday as Rambler standout Jacob Orweller (19-6) suffered what he called a “stinger.” Orweller was on the mat face down and remained still for several minutes, although he was speaking.
As a precaution, medical personnel were called in with a stretcher. But after being carefully checked out, he was slowly rolled onto his back, then slowly sat up and eventually came to his feet and walked on his own power. He sat on the sidelines with teammates for the Laingsburg match.
“I landed wrong,” Orweller said after both matches were completed.
Perry got additional wins against Ionia from Puhl, a 1:31 pin winner over Demetri Davis, and Grooms, who won unopposed.
Perry coach Jason Spiess said his young wrestlers are starting to come into their own.
“The young guys actually showed a lot of improvement,” Spess said. “The young guys looked better than the veterans tonight.”
LAINGSBURG 54, PERRY 18
152: Devin Nash (LAI) won by void.
160: Mikey Brooks (LAI) p. Phenix Pulh, 4:00.
171: Scottie Brewer ((LAI) p. Nic Spiess, 4:30.
189: Andrew McConnell (PE) p. Sean Divine, 1:07.
215: Aaron Seward (PE) p. Jacob Hummel, 0:35.
285: Jesse McClure (PE) won by void.
103: Both teams were void.
112: Both teams were void.
119: Jake Christie (LAI) p. Kyle Konopaska, 2:42.
125: Kyle Boetcher (LAI) won by void.
130: Ethan Mahoney (LAI) won by void.
135: Josh Martin (LAI) p. Seth Grooms, 1:12.
140: Aden Baynes (LAI) p. Drake Vanwormer, 0:47.
145: Caleb Boetcher (LAI) won by void.
LAINGSBURG 51, BURTON BENDLE 9
145: Tyler Johnson (BE) def. Caleb Boetcher, 10-7.
152: Devin Nash (LAI) won by void.
160: Mikey Brooks (LAI) p. Mike Bates, 2:53.
171: Scottie Brewer (LAI) p. Isiah Joy, 1:49.
189: Sean Divine (LAI) p. Chase Creason, 1:43.
215: Jacob Hummel (LAI) won by void.
285: Both teams were void.
103: Both teams were void.
112: Both teams were void.
119: Gabby Motz (LAI) won by void.
125: Chad Vaughn (BE) p. Kyle Boetcher, 4:51.
130: Josh Martin (LAI) won by void.
135: Aden Baynes (LAI) def. Anthony Urlacher, 8-4.
140: Sebastian Ruff (LAI) won by void.
Records: Laingsburg 5-5.
IONIA 42, PERRY 15
145: Daniel Webster (IO) p. Drake Vanwormer, 0:50.
152: Both teams were void.
160: Phoenix Puhl (PE) p. Demetri Davis, 1:31.
171: Carter Meyer (IO) p. Nic Spiess, 0:38.
189: Andrew McConnell (PE) def. Zachary Negrete, 10-2.
215: Aidan Clute (IO) p. Aaron Seward, 1:56.
285: Brandon Grant (IO) p. Jesse McClure, 0:58.
103: Both teams were void.
112: Both teams were void.
119: Mario Ledesma (IO) p. Kyle Konopaska, 3:01.
125: Killian Campbell (IO) def. Jacob Orweller by injury default.
130: Christian Negrete (IO) won by void.
135: Seth Grooms (PE) won by void.
140: Ionia won by void.
Records: Perry 2-12.
