DURAND — Avery Gilson had 34 digs and Jordyn Lawrence had 12 kills to lead Durand past LakeVille 25-17, 24-26, 20-25, 25-22, 15-12 Tuesday.
Durand’s Jade Garske had 11 kills, six aces and 19 digs. Jessica Winslow added six kills and five blocks for the Railroaders (3-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
Sydney Leydig had 33 assists and Raegan Taylor chipped in five kills and four aces.
Byron 3, Montrose 0
BYRON — Haylee Schott had 10 kills, five aces and two blocks as Byron swept Montrose 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 Tuesday.
Maddie Spears recorded seven kills and two blocks for the Eagles. Violet Schmidt had 12 assists while Kylee Wolanin had four aces.
Jaden Zakoor had four digs and Julia Slackta had five assists for the winners.
O-E tops New Lothrop by forfeit
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie won by forfeit over New Lothrop on Tuesday.
New Lothrop head coach Rondalee Beardslee said the Hornets didn’t have enough players available to field a team.
Morrice 3, Beecher 0
MORRICE — Emma Valentine delivered six kills and Makenzie Doerner had six aces to pace Morrice past Flint Beecher 25-5, 25-15, 25-20 Tuesday.
Valentine added four aces and four digs for the Orioles (6-3 overall). Doerner had eight assists and Aubrey Rogers had nine digs.
Anna Gooding added two kills for Morrice.
