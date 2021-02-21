OWOSSO — Argus-Press Athlete of the Week Reyn Tuttle has starred as a Second Team Flint Metro League All-Star in basketball and softball.
And the 5-foot-6 senior forward has gotten off to a strong start on the hardwoods this winter.
Tuttle scored a team-high 15 points with six rebounds as the Trojans over powered Flint Kearsley, 48-35, in the season opener at Owosso. It marked the most points Owosso has scored in more than two years. The season-opening victory — delayed several weeks due to COVID-19 restrictions — is a harbinger for things to come for Owosso, according to Tuttle.
“We have a good team this year and we have a lot coming up,” Tuttle said. “We’ve been working on building the program and we should be pretty solid for the next four or five years … It was good getting that first win my senior year, after having the season pushed back for a few months, our originally starting date was supposed to be like Dec. 4 but we didn’t start until February.”
Tuttle, a 3-year varsity performer, led Owosso in scoring (9.6 points per game) and in rebounding (7.0 rebounds per contest) a year ago. She is a team captain this winter and she takes that leadership role very seriously, expecting the younger Trojans to follow suit and give it 100 percent every game.
“We have a much younger team and so I have to be more of a leader when dealing with the freshman and the sophomores we have.”
Tuttle has set some goals she would like to help Owosso achieve.
“For basketball, I want at least a 50 percent win record within our league,” the senior said. “I think we have 15 games, so seven of them. Individually, a lot of my games are double-doubles so if I am hoping I can keep that up for most of them.”
Owosso head coach Jeremy Dwyer said that Tuttle is the consumate competitor.
“On the court, Reyn Tuttle is a competitor,” Dwyer said. “Reyn has never been afraid of the moment, making tough decisions, taking big shots, and handling pressure. Her leadership on, and probably more importantly, off the court has been outstanding over the last couple years. Reyn has made a major impact on the team and the program overall, especially during this unpredictable season.”
Tuttle said that Owosso’s strength as a team is its blue-collar defense.
“Our defense is very solid,” Tuttle said. “Everybody gives 100 percent all the time on defense.”
Although Owosso has suffered subsequent Flint Metro League defeats to Goodrich, Brandon and Lake Fenton, Owosso looks to be much improved last year’s 2-19 campaign.
Looking back on her varsity basketball career, she said that a win over Brandon her sophomore year was particularly satisfying.
“My sophomore year we beat Brandon and it was the second time we played them,” Tuttle said. “The first time we played them we had a huge loss (33-22) to them,” Tuttle said. “So that was a really big deal when we came back and beat them (35-26) the second time.”
Tuttle’s talents can also be seen on the softball diamond, where she helped lead the Trojans to a co-championship in the Flint Metro League in 2019. Owosso finished 29-9 that season and 14-2 in league action as Tuttle, a first baseman, drove in 20 runs and had two homers while batting .248.
Her defensive skills were stellar, as Tuttle maintained a fielding percentage of .982 with only three errors and 161 put-outs.
“She actually played baseball all of her life but she came up to the varsity as a sophomore,” Smith said of Tuttle. “She’s very steady at first base and has great hands. It’s a little harder for her to hit a softball than a baseball, believe it or not. But she drove in 20 runs and hit a couple of home runs.”
Tuttle said she played baseball ever since she was young. Tuttle actually played freshman baseball at Owosso, holding her own with the boys, while serving as a pitcher/first baseman.
But as a sophomore, Tuttle turned to softball and helped the Trojans win a share of the Flint Metro League title.
“We won the league championship, we had a great pitcher (Macy Irelan),” Tuttle said. “I was second team all-conference and that was my first year of ever playing softball. I played baseball all the way up until my sophomore year. I played travel baseball like since I was six. I played baseball all the way through my freshman year … I was a pitcher and I played first base.”
While last year’s spring sports cancellation due to COVID-19 prevented Owosso from taking the softball field in 2020, Tuttle and the Trojans plan on having another strong softball season this spring.
“We’re looking for a district title — that’s always a goal — and make it to regionals as far as we can take it,” Tuttle said. “We have a lot of returners back and our pitcher, Macy, is coming back. So yeah, I’m excited and we should have a solid team.”
Tuttle has also played three years of varsity volleyball for the Trojans, and the captain lined up as outside hitter this past fall.
When asked what her biggest volleyball highlight has been, Tuttle mentioned a conference win over Lake Fenton her junior year.
“Last year we won our first conference match in like four seasons at home and that was really cool — with the students and everybody there — that was a lot of fun.”
Tuttle, besides her athletic achievements, has been stellar in the classroom as well, maintaining a grade point average of 4.2. Although she has not yet made a final decision on what college she will attend, she said she is leaning on attending the University of Michigan. Michigan State is another university high on her list, she said. Her major will be biology.
Tuttle is a member of the National Honor Society and Business Professionals of America.
