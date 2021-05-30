With Memorial Day upon us, Michiganders will take to the waterways in numbers we may not have seen before.
Unprecedented boat sales fueled by consumer demand for new boats surged across the country in 2020. The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), representing North American recreational boat, engine and marine accessory manufacturers, reports that retail unit sales of new powerboats in the U.S. increased last year by an estimated 12 percent compared to 2019. More than 310,000 new powerboats were sold in 2020, levels the recreational boating industry has not seen since before the Great Recession in 2008.
“2020 was an extraordinary year for new powerboat sales as more Americans took to the water to escape pandemic stress and enjoy the outdoors safely,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president. “For the first time in more than a decade, we saw an increase in first-time boat buyers, who helped spur growth of versatile, smaller boats — less than 26 feet — that are often towed to local waterways and provide a variety of boating experiences, from fishing to watersports.”
With all the added activity on our waterways comes the need for sanity. Anxious boaters may have the requisite number of life jackets onboard, but they are of little use when sudden calamity strikes, if they are on the floors of boats. Cold-water shock triggers a gasp reflex often leading to inhaling water. However, actually wearing a life jacket significantly ups the odds of survival, because it can keep your head above water. One steady and troubling trend indicates men between the ages of 20 and 60 are the most likely to drown while boating, and are the least likely to be wearing life jackets
A long time ago, when I had yet to reach the age of double digits, I was gleefully floating on a cheap inflatable raft atop Lake Orion; apparently, family members didn’t know that I had gone to the lake unattended. Not knowing how to swim, I felt confident with the floatation device below me. And then it happened, as I slipped off and began floundering about below the surface. Gulping water in a frantic search for the raft, I was able to pull myself back on top of it.
Those moments scarred me for many years until I learned how to swim. If there is anything of value from my death-defying ignorance of the day, it is this: Learn how to swim and always wear a life jacket.
Lt. Tom Wanless, state boating law administrator and recreational safety, education and enforcement supervisor with Michigan’s DNR, encourages everyone — before ever leaving shore — to get up to date on boating laws and regulations and ensure that boats and personal watercrafts (such as Jet Skis) – and life jackets and other safety gear – are shipshape.
“Taking time now can prevent potential problems later, because accidents can happen at any time and weather can quickly affect water conditions on inland waters and the Great Lakes,” Wanless said. “Familiarizing yourself and your fellow boaters with valuable safety tips and equipment can mean the difference between a great day on the water and a needlessly tragic outcome.”
Accident reports submitted to the DNR show that in 2020 there were 181 boating accidents reported in Michigan, including 33 fatalities. Additionally, the U.S. Coast Guard reports that drowning is the cause of death in 79 percent of all boating-related fatalities nationally.
Riding with an operator who has completed an approved boating safety course and wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket are two ways to reduce the risk of recreational boating accidents and drowning.
Learn more about boating opportunities, safety information and other resources at michigan.gov/boating. Stay safe!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.