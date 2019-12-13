STOCKBRIDGE — Laingsburg’s wrestling opened its season Thursday by traveling to Stockbridge to compete in a tri-meet against the host Panthers and Grass Lake.
The Wolfpack lost 48-36 to Grass Lake, going 4-5 in matches. Laingsburg won the 189-pound, 215-pound, 125-pound and 135-pound weight classes by fall but, ultimately lost by 12 points.
Laingsburg, however bounced back to beat Stockbridge, 48-30. The Wolfpack went 4-3 against the Panthers with wins by Mikey Brooks at 171, Josh Martin at 125 Noah Gentner at 130 and David Englert at 140.
All four of Laingsburg’s wins came on pins.
The Wolfpack squared its season slate at 1-1.
“For how many of (us) are brand new I think we did pretty good,” said Brooks, a freshman.
Wolfpack head coach Shawn Baynes was happy with how his team performed in their first dual meets of the season.
“We looked good,” said Baynes. “We still made a lot of mistakes. We can improve a lot but I’m happy with what they did (tonight). They worked hard and didn’t give up.”
There was one new Wolfpack wrestler whose performance really impressed Baynes — freshman Mikey Brooks.
“Mikey Brooks did pretty good,” said Baynes. “He’s a freshmen (who) wrestled 171 to 189…he’s going to be a 160 pounder and I had him all the way above his weight class and he won both his matches today with pins.”
As for the rest of his team, Baynes was encouraged by what he saw.
“We have a really young team, most of the kids are freshmen or sophomores. (Tonight) we had some freshmen, some in their first ever wrestling experience, win their matches. So they’re encouraged and I’m excited to run with that into the season.”
