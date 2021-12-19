GRAYLING — Durand’s wrestling team Saturday captured its second straight tournament championship of the season.
Coach Brian Hittle’s Railroaders ruled the 15-school Grayling Don Ferguson Individual Tournament with 2501/2 points.
Montrose finished second (1951/2 points) and Standish Sterling was third (1281/2).
Placing first for the Railroaders were Ty Fielder (140 pounds), Darrin Alward (145) and Ethan Coburn (189).
Durand received runner-up efforts from Dominik Watson (152), Bryce Benford (160), Matthew Novak (171), Cameron Bacchus (119), Drew Alward (125), Connor Thompson (130) and Gaven Brewer (135).
Durand also won the Birch Run Invitational earlier this season.
Owosso 3-2 at Belding
BELDING — Owosso finished 3-2 at the Belding Team Tournament Saturday.
The Trojans defeated Montabella, Everett and Belding’s B team while losing out to Belding’s A team and Fremont.
Owosso’s Chris Ott (285 pounds), Taylor Lange (145) and Mason Brecht (152) all went 4-1 on the day. Tyler Dewley went 3-1.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kelley, Lynn lead Durand
OTISVILLE — Austin Kelley scored 18 points and Gabe Lynn scored 15 points to lead Durand to a 61-26 boys basketball win over LakeVille Friday.
Alex Bruni scored seven points for the Railroaders and Evan Samson scored six points.
Durand improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
LakeVille, 0-2 MMAC and 0-2 overall, was topped by Zane Lloyd’s eight points.
DURAND SCORING: Austin Kelley 6 5-8 18, Alex Bruni 3 0-0 7, Gabe Lynn 6 1-3 15, Markell Tate 1 1-5 4, Mason Pancheck 0 3-4 3, Jaxon Smith 1 2-3 4, Evan Samson 3 0-0 6, Dylan McDonald 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 13-28 61.
LAKEVILLE SCORING: Zane Lloyd 1 6-8 8. Totals 6 13-25 26.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Miller’s 20 points keys New Lothrop
NEW LOTHROP — Alexis Miller scored 20 points and New Lothrop made nine 3-pointers while topping Byron, 57-17, Friday.
Miller shot 4 of 5 from 3-point territory and added four rebounds and three blocked shots for the Hornets, 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Ava Muron, draining three 3-pointers, scored 11 points with three rebounds for New Lothrop. Marissa Rombach scored nine points while Madison Wheeler scored six points with four rebounds and three assists. Lily Bruff had four assists and three steals.
Byron fell to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the MMAC.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Lily Bruff 1 1-2 3, Ava Muron 4 0-0 11, Marissa Rombach 4 0-0 9, Olivia Birchmeier 1 0-0 2, Ashlyn Orr 1 2-2 4, Alexis Miller 8 0-0 20, Madison Wheeler 2 1-2 6, Hannah Beaucamp 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-6 57.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.