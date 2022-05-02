CHESANING — The 16-school Chesaning Classic Friday brought out some of the best performances for local athletes so far this season.
Chesaning’s Levi Maier delivered a personal-best time while winning the boys 800 meters. He came home in just under one minute at 59.92 seconds. Sub-1 minute is a goal he’s been trying to reach for a while now.
“It was a great race — super exciting,” Maier said afterward. “I was trying to d0 a 59.0 for my first 400 and then for the second 400 just give it everything I’ve got. That second lap I had to give everything I had.”
Laingsburg high jumper Caleb Clark cleared a personal-best 6 feet, 5 inches while placing first in his event. The mark was just 3 inches away from the school record.
“That’s my third attempt at it,” Clark said. “I’ve wanted it for a while and I know I’ve been close. And on my last one, I told myself, ‘I’ve got to do this.’ I really wanted it and I got over it.”
The boys overall team winner was Frankenmuth High, which finished with 142 1/2 points. Saginaw Heritage running second with 118, and Corunna placed third with 96 points. Chesaning was fourth overall but first in the Small School Division with 56 points. Laingsburg finished seventh (31) with Owosso taking 10th (19) and Perry finishing 13th (10).
The Corunna boys captured a pair of individual victories.
Jaden Herrick won the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.22 seconds, although the senior was not too happy with his time.
“It didn’t feel great but I still got first,” Herrick said. “I hit the first two hurdles but I still ran my race.”
Logan Roka was first overall for the Cavaliers in the 1600 run, clocking 4:37.93.
Other runner-up efforts came from Brock Herrick of Corunna (300 hurdles, 42.48), Chesaning’s Brenden Quackenbush (shot put, 51-1),
Corunna’s 4x200 relay team was second with Joaquin Campos, Tarick Bower, Herrick and Wyatt Bower (1:32.82). Corunna also won the 4x400 relay with Luke Tuller, Grant Kerry, Lucas Kuran and Nick Strauch running a season-best 3:33.31.
Alex Brown of Laingsburg won the pole vault at 13 feet, 6 inches with teammate Jack Borgman second at the same height.
In the girls competition, Perry’s Anna Nixon tied forfirst overall in the long jump with a clearance of 16 feet, 2 inches. Neele’ge’ Sims of Corunna also cleared 16-2.
“My personal best is a 16-10,” Nixon said. “But we had good weather for the meet. It was a pretty successful meet and I’m very happy with it.”
Sims could not be found for a comment but her 16-2 matched a season bestfor her.
Owosso pole vaulter Claire Agnew placed first at 10 feet even. She had posted a school record of 10-3 recently and tried unsuccessfully to clear 10-6.
“I cleared 10 feet and that was on my first attempt and then I just started to get tired at the end,” Agnew said.
Shepherd finished first overall in the girls competition with 107 points with Saginaw Heritage second with 96. Corunna finished tied for fifth with McBain (46) while Owosso ran seventh (42 1/2), Chesaning was 11th (27), Perry 12th (26) and Laingsburg 14th (11).
Saginaw Heritage was second at 80 with Corunna holding down fourth place with 45. Owosso was eighth (32), Perry 11th (25), Chesaning 12th (20) and Laingsburg 14th (11).
Libby Summerland of Owosso finished second in the 400 dash (1:02.51) and second in the pole vault (9-6).
Chesaning’s Kyla Jackson was second in the shot put (33-9) while Perry’sKallei Brown, Jadyn Johnson, Anna Nixon and Abigail Cochrane were second in the 4x100 relay (53.24).
Jackson said her shot put throw was a personal best mark.
“My highlight was breaking my personal-record and throwing 33-9,” Jackson said. “I’ve been work towards it for a long time.”
