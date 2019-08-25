BYRON — The Byron boys soccer squad went 3-0 Saturday to win its own Byron Invitational for the third straight year.
The Eagles opened with a 1-0 shootout victory over eventual tournament runner-up Durand.
It was 0-0 after regulation time when it then went to a shootout, which Byron eventually prevailed in thanks to goals by Jacob Miller, James Miller and Justin Frye. Billy Bailey was the winning goalkeeper.
The Eagles then topped LakeVille 5-0 in Game 2. Alessio Nieuwenbuizen scored twice for Byron while Frye, Jacob Miller and Matthew Williams also scored.
Bailey was the goalie in the first half for Byron and Caleb Joslyn played in goal in the second half.
Byron then defeated Corunna 4-0 as Williams scored all four goals. Bailey was the winning goalkeeper.
Byron coach Greg Williams said he also got outstanding defensive efforts from a pair of players.
“Hopkins Whitehead played excellent for us at center defense and Caleb Joslyn also was outstanding on defense for us,” Williams said.
Durand fared 2-1 on the day with 1-0 victories over LakeVille and Corunna.
The Cavaliers, besides the losses to Byron and Durand, lost to LakeVille 3-1.
