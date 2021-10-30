MORRICE — It was no contest in Saturday’s 8-Player football regional semifinal.
Morrice routed Climax-Scotts 50-0 in a first-round playoff game. Senior quarterback Wyatt Wesley rushed for 177 yards and two TDs and now holds Morrice’s 8-Player single season rushing record with 2,180 rushing yards this season. He has scored 42 rushing TDs.
The previous Morrice single-season rushing record (for 8-Player football) was held by Hunter Nowak, who ran for 2,121 yards in 2018. Dick Warren holds the Morrice 11-player single-season record with 2,056 in 1959.
Wesley rushed just seven times on Saturday. He scored on runs of 14 and 5 yards.
The Orioles (10-0) will advance to next week’s regional final vs. visiting Colon (9-1), which defeated Portland St. Patrick, 35-13, in the other Region 4 semifinal.
Morrice will have the home-field advantage for as long as it keeps winning. The Orioles hope it continues through to the 8-Player Division 2 finals to be played in Marquette on Nov. 20.
Morrice scored early and often at home Saturday night, building a 20-0 cushion before the first-quarter was through.
Devon Dietz scored Morrice’s first two touchdowns on runs of 28 and 2 yards with 9:29 and 5:14 left in the first quarter, respectively. Todd Nanasy scored from 27 yards out with 2:56 left in the initial quarter.
Wesley padded the lead with two more touchdown runs at 9:25 and 5:28 of the second quarter. The Orioles took a 44-0 lead into the halftime break following Wesley’s scoring pass to Drew McGowan.
The Orioles continued to roll as Dustin Copeland found paydirt in the third quarter with a 75-yard run for a 50-0 lead.
