Volleyball: A good start —Area volleyball teams start seasons at Perry Invite

PERRY — It was a good start but not a great one for four area volleyball teams at Saturday’s 12-school Perry Invitational.
Byron, Perry and Durand all advanced to the top eight following pool play competition but each lost in the Gold Bracket quarterfinals.
The Eagles of Byron went 1-0-2 in pool play action, sweeping Lansing Sexton 25-15, 25-12 and splitting with Ionia, 26-24, 19-25 and Dansville 21-25, 26-24.
Byron entered the Gold Bracket play seeded No. 5 and faced No. 4-seed Merrill. The Vandals then topped the Eagles 25-11, 25-10.
Allison Glass finished the day with 12 kills for Byron while Madldie Davis and Sydney Johnson each had 11 kills. Glass dealt 10 aces while Haley Hooley had 17 digs and Zoe McDowell had 39 assists. Ashley Johnson had two blocks.
Byron, coming off a 26-14-1 campaign which produced a trip to the regional semifinals, graduated three All-Area players last spring in Maylee Hatt, Jenna Orlando and Emily Patterson. Still, head coach Autumn McGuire feels she has a good nucleus to work with. Yet Saturday’s start was an up and down one, she said.
“I felt good about our serve-receive and serving and we worked well together as a team during our pool play,” McGuire said. “During bracket play we just got outplayed — whether it was heart or conditioning. They were a good team but I felt we could have given them a little better run.”
Captain Raegan Forgie echoed those sentiments.
“This is the first time that we’ve played together,” Forgie said. “I thought we played better in pool play. It’s a little hard because we have players who haven’t played together but we’re still getting better.”
Perry, under the tutelage of first-year Rambler head coach Sarah Stevens, downed Webberville 25-15, 25-18 in pool play. That was sandwiched between losses to Merrill (8-25, 10-25) and Portland (20-25, 19-25).
The Ramblers, seeded No. 8 in the Gold Bracket then fell victim to No. 1-ranked Freeland. The Falcons swept Perry 25-9, 25-13.
Perry was led by Elaina Crowe, who had 16 kills on the day, while Paige Bigelow had 12 kills. Bailey Flick and Lorraine Tharnish led the team in assists.
Stevens said the Ramblers still have a lot of work to do but it was a good start to the season.
“We’re all very new,” Stevens said. “I’m new to them and they’re new to one another. So I feel like after today, we learned a lot. It didn’t show up on the scoreboard, necessarily. But I feel like, we, by the end of the day, played so much better than how we started.”
Durand went 1-1-1 in pool play action, beating Webberville 26-16, 27-25, split with Merrill, 25-19, 16-25 and lost to Portland, 16-25, 14-25, in pool play action.
The Railroaders, seeded No. 7 in the Gold Bracket, then faced No. 2-seed Portland. The Red Raiders swept the Railroaders 25-20, 25-19.
Durand coach Cassandra Maynard said her team is very green.
“We’re a very young team,” Maynard said. “And this is the first opportunity that a lot of our girls have had to play varsity. The first time ever. And so, for them to have not played varsity before, and to be able to make it to the gold bracket and keep up with Portland.”
Junior setter Clara Henry said the Railroaders will become better with each passing match.
“I think we played pretty strong considering this was our first tournament and I think just competing against some of the harder teams was really good for us,” Henry said.
Mackenzie Pancheck had a team-high 11 kills for the Railroaders. Maddie McMillin added 10 kills while Riley Vandendries had six kills. McMillin added 17 digs while Henry had 20 assists.
Ovid-Elsie went 0-2-1 in pool play competition and was sent to the Silver Bracket, where the Marauders defeated Webberville 25-22, 25-20 but then lost in the Silver Bracket finals. Leslie swept O-E, 26-24, 25-14.
In pool play, Ovid-Elsie split two matches and lost one. Freeland topped Ovid-Elsie 25-8, 25-9. The Marauders split with Leslie, 12-25, 25-23 and split with Durand.
“We’re learning to work as a team,” said setter Brooke Dorn, who totaled 50 assists for the Marauders. “We were all nervous (in the Silver Bracket finals) and we weren’t playing right. But we’ll get better — we’re going to get there.”
Jocelynn Holton-Pugh had seven kills and middle hitter Lauren Barton had four blocks for O-E.
“This is our first time out and we’ve had four days of practice,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Kortney Miller. “So for four days of practice we did really well. We’re a young team. We held together and overall, we did really well.”
Merrill reached the Gold Bracket finals and awaited to play either Ionia or Portland for the title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.