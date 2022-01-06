The winter holiday season gave most local collegiate athletes a break, though there were a few athletes that were still in action.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Gracie Nowak, Mid-Michigan College (Morrice) — Nowak stared and had four points with six steals, four rebounds and two assists Monday in a 61-48 loss to Grand Rapids Community College.
Karissa Ferry, Grand Rapids CC (Chesaning) — Ferry, who hadn’t seen action since Nov. 23, returned in the Raiders’ win over Mid-Michigan. She started and scored eight points with 12 rebounds and thre assists.
Cierra Cole, Albion College (Durand) — Cole started two games over the holiday break. She had five points and three assists Dec. 29 as Albion beat Kenyon (Ohio) College 80-61. She added four points and three rebounds Dec. 30 in a 67-55 loss to Otterbein (Ohio) University.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Gabe Hawes, Saginaw Valley State (Laingsburg) — Hawes played four minutes in SVSU’s 92-68 win over Indiana Northwest Sunday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Sarah Marvin, Michigan (Byron) — Marvin announced on her Instagram account in late 2021 that she would be transferring to Vanderbilt University. The state champion thrower was briefly on the Wolverines’ track and field roster, but never competed for the maize and blue.
