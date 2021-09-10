CORUNNA — Neele’ge’ Sims delivered 17 kills as Corunna swept Owosso 27-25, 25-17, 25-20 Thursday in the Flint Metro League volleyball opener for both teams.
The Cavaliers, 7-4-3 overall, also saw Josalyn Stratton post eight kills and three aces. Jenna Bauman had 27 digs and Kira Patrick had 24 assists. Mary Yerian contributed two blocks.
Peyton Spicer had eight kills for the Trojans. Reese Thayer added 10 assists and three aces. Brielle Sovis had 14 digs.
Perry tops Leslie
PERRY — Paige Bigelow had eight kills, four aces, two blocks and six digs to lead Perry past Leslie, 25-14, 26-24, 25-15 Thursday.
Bailey Flick had five kills, four assists and two digs for the Ramblers. Lorraine Tharnish added three aces, two blocks and six assists. Bri Pung had seven digs and Kallei Brown added five digs for Perry.
BOYS SOCCER
Byron 6, LakeVille 0
OTISVILLE — Mason Stark and Justin Frye each scored twice and Byron blanked LakeVille 6-0 Thursday.
James Miller and Ben Anibal also scored for the Eagles.
Miller added three assists and Caleb Joslin had five saves. Hawkins Whitehead and Frye each had one save as well.
Byron took a 5-0 halftime lead.
Chesaning 4,
Corunna 0
CHESANING — Chesaning defeated Corunna 4-0 Thursday.
The Indians had a 2-0 halftime lead.
Corunna was led by midfielders Payton Brown and Laurent Lanfranconi, noted head caoch Kyle Gregoricka.
No stat leaders were provided for Chesaning.
BOYS TENNIS
Flushing 8,
Corunna 0
CORUNNA — Flushing swept Corunna 8-0 in Flint Metro League action Thursday.
The Raiders improved to 3-0 in league play while the Cavaliers fell to 1-3 in the Flint Metro.
Flushing won all of the flights in straight sets, with the exception of No. 2 singles and No. 4 doubles.
At No. 2 singles, Flushing’s Williams Wykes outlasted Colby Ardelean 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 4 doubles Flushing won by default.
