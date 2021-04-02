KALAMAZOO — The Michigan High School Athletic Association individual state wrestling finals take place today and Saturday.
Today, the Division 1 and Division 3 finals are slated at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. The Division 2 and Division 4 finals are set for Saturday at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Wrestling begins at 10 a.m. at each venue.
Here is a breakdown on the state individual qualifiers for each area team:
Division 2
Owosso — Peyton Frederick, 130 pounds (senior, 15-4); Chris Ott, 285 (junior, 15-7).
Division 3
Chesaning — Connor Everett, 135 (junior, 16-2); Brenden Quackenbush, 285 (junior, 11-1).
Corunna — Xavier Anderson, 152 (sophomore, 22-9).
Durand — Cameron Bacchus, 103 (freshman, 19-6); Ty Fielder, 119 (sophomore, 17-6); Brock Holek, 130 (senior, 22-3); Darrin Alward, 135 (sophomore, 22-5); Hunter Spaulding, 189 (senior, 20-5).
Ovid-Elsie — Talan Parsons, 103 (freshman, 21-0); Cole Workman, 112 (freshman, 18-4).
Division 4
Byron — Nolan Lange, 135 (senior, 6-13); Matthew Johnson, 285 (junior, 14-3).
Laingsburg — Aden Baynes, 135 (sophomore, 24-3); Dacota Dysinger, 140 (senior, 16-11); Sean Divine, 215 (sophomore, 21-7).
New Lothrop — Daven Lockwood, 112 (sophomore, 22-3); Caleb Sharp, 125 (sophomore, 23-2); Parker Noonan, 130 (sophomore, 16-8); Andrew Krupp, 140 (senior, 19-2); Jackson Knieper, 145 (senior, 19-5); Bryce Cheney, 152 (senior, 20-1); Harry Helmick, 160 (senior, 19-7); Brady Gross, 171 (sophomore, 15-1); Kody Krupp, 189 (senior, 22-3); Cam Orr, 215 (senior, 21-1); Grayson Orr, 215 (sophomore, 9-4); Isiah Pasik, 285 (junior, 21-0).
Perry — Jacob Orweller, 135 (senior, 16-3); Seth Grooms, 145 (junior, 14-7); Andrew McConnell, 189 (senior, 15-4); Aaron Seward, 189 (senior, 13-6).
