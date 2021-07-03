Birchmeier goes deep

NEW LOTHROP — After shattering four New Lothrop single-season offensive records, Brady Birchmeier has everyone’s attention.
The junior pitcher/shortstop — a first-team Division 3 All-Stater — broke Hornets records for batting average (.595), RBIs (76), runs scored (72) and home runs (15). The 76 RBIs was just seven shy of tying Brighton standout Drew Henson’s 1998 state record of 83.
“It will probably go down as the best hitting season of anybody at our school,” New Lothrop coach Ben Almasy said. “I think if it wasn’t for COVID, he would have broken a lot of state records. He’s a Division 1 hitter. He’s gotten the attention of everybody across the state. Everybody knows about him. Fifteen home runs and batting .595 — I don’t know who else had better stats than that. And he batted against really good competition.”
Birchmeier finished with 66 hits, including 26 doubles and two triples. He had an on-base percentage of .669 and a slugging percentage of 1.270.
New Lothrop, which went 14-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and 31-6 overall, won Division 3 district and regional championships. Birchmeier was a big reason why.
His talent was fully on display May 24 in a doubleheader against Ovid-Elsie. Already having tied Quentin Taylor’s school record for home runs with 10, he swatted two grand slams and went 7-for-7 with 13 RBIs in a 15-0, 16-0 sweep of the Marauders. Taylor, a 2016 graduate, congratulated him in the dugout.
Despite the performance, it personally was a tough day for Birchmeier; his mother missed the game to have surgery.
“I was feeling that I was going to have a bad game that day because I was focusing on that,” he said. “But I ended up with 13 RBIs that day with two grand slams. I mean, that’s probably not going to happen unless my teammates get on base and that’s what they were doing all year for me. The people in front of me and at the bottom of the lineup were producing all year.”
Birchmeier said his mother’s operation was also a success.
After the sweep, his father told him he wasn’t far off Henson’s record RBI season. However, the prospect of catching Henson began to fade because was getting walked more frequently by opposing pitchers, limiting chances for hits and RBIs.
His 76 RBIs still gave him the eighth-best season all time in MHSAA history. The 15 home runs was good for 25th in the MHSAA record book.
As a pitcher, Birchmeier struck out 80 batters and walked only 16, throwing a team-high 54 innings. He gave up 27 hits and only eight earned runs.
“I changed my curveball grip just a little bit,” Birchmeier said. “And it was a little sharper than in the past. I had a fastball, four-seam and two-seam, a curveball and then I added a changeup this year. That worked really well for me this year. I also had a side-armed fastball that I threw. But I was just really confident with every pitch I threw and I knew I had a good defense behind me.”
Almasy said Birchmeier’s pitching was as good as his hitting.
“He’s a smart pitcher and he knows what to throw — he reads the batters well,” Almasy said. “I don’t call the pitches. It’s easier for him. We trust him. He really understands how to pitch a game. That’s what he did (against Pewamo-Westphalia). He was just keeping them off balance.”
Birchmeier said the shutout performance during a doubleheader against state-ranked Pewamo-Westphalia was probably his best outing of the season. P-W was 26-3 at the time and ranked No. 7 in Division 3; the Hornets were 27-5 and ranked No. 10. P-W won the first game 7-1, but New Lothrop, behind a one-hitter from Birchmeier, won the nightcap 1-0. He struck out 11 and did not walk a batter.
“All they got was an infield single,” Almasy said. “That was the only baserunner they had all day.”
Birchmeier said pitching in the second game was a benefit.
“I got to see them hit in that first game,” Birchmeier said. “I played shortstop in that first game. Then my coach told me that I’ll be pitching the second game. By the fifth inning, I was really pumped up. I was throwing a little bit harder.”
The Hornets got a run-scoring double from Jordan Belmar in the second inning that proved to be the difference.
Birchmeier also got the win in a 13-0 regional semifinal victory over Mt. Morris. The junior was relieved in the fourth inning and the Hornets advanced to the regional finals, where they defeated Reese 5-3. New Lothrop’s season ended in the state quarterfinals with a 13-2 loss to Richmond.
2021 ARGUS-PRESS ALL-AREA BASEBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brady Birchmeier, New Lothrop
The New Lothrop junior led the area in four categories — batting average (.595), home runs (15), RBIs (76), and pitching strikeouts (80). He went 11-0 on the mound with an ERA of 1.04. The junior right-hander was primarily a shortstop when not pitching. Birchmeier is verbally committed to play baseball at Bowling Green State University.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers
Tyler Sager
Chesaning
Sager went 7-2 with 1.60 ERA. He tossed three no-hitters and struck out 109 while walking just 11. He gave up three earned runs in 562/3 innings. Sager also set a school record with a .536 batting average, clubbing 37 hits in 69 at-bats with 10 doubles and 29 RBIs.
Julius Garza
New Lothrop
Garza was 8-0 with a 2.98 ERA over 40 innings. He struck out 28 and walked 14, allowing 17 earned runs. Garza, who also played the outfield, batted .325 with 25 hits and 22 RBIs.
Position Players
Cam Orr
New Lothrop, 1B
The senior first baseman/pitcher was named a Division 3 first-team All-Stater as a utility player. He batted .519 with 55 hits, 47 RBIs, 24 doubles, five triples and two homers. He went 6-2 as a pitcher with a 3.85 ERA. He struck out 40 and walked 25.
Jordan Belmar
New Lothrop, OF
The junior hit .468 with 36 hits and had an on-base percentage of .500. He drove in 30 runs and had six doubles, two triples and one homer. Belmar fielded .981 with just one error all season.
Ty Kohlmann
New Lothrop, OF
Kohlmann, a sophomore, had a .464 average with 31 RBIs and 32 runs scored. His on-base percentage was .520.
Avery Morse
New Lothrop, 3B
Morse, a senior, lined 49 hits with 13 doubles and two homers. Morse drove in 43 runs and finished with a .441 average. His on-base percentage was .519.
Cannan Cromwell
New Lothrop, SS
The junior shortstop hit .436 with 41 hits, 29 RBIs and 34 runs scored. His fielding percentage was .931.
Caleb Stahr
Corunna, 2B
The senior second baseman/pitcher had a .427 average with 41 hits, 27 RBIs, 31 runs and 14 stolen bases. An all-region player and second-team all-Flint Metro selection, he was named Most Valuable Player at the Mott Bruin Classic All-Star game.
Gavin Darling
Corunna, C
The freshman batted .426, stinging 40 hits and driving in 23 runs. He scored 22 times and helped Corunna reach the regional finals.
Logan Fulk
Chesaning, INF
Fulk hit .406 on the season, totaling 41 hits and driving in 27 runs. He added six doubles and two triples and fielded .934. Fulk committed four errors all season.
Jay Tuttle
Owosso, INF
Tuttle hit .397 with seven doubles, one triple and 23 RBIs. He had an on-base percentage of .468 and was selected second team all-Flint Metro League and first team all-district.
Ben Nebo
Durand, OF
Nebo captured all-Region and first-team all-MMAC honors. The senior outfielder led Durand in batting average, stolen bases and on base percentage. Late in the regular season, Nebo was hitting .488 with an on-base percentage of .580 and 15 steals.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers
Jylon Peek
Perry
The sophomore compiled a 1.06 ERA over 42 2/3 innings, striking out 66 and walking 26. He had 12 appearances and finished with a 1-1 record with several no decisions. Peek gave up only eight earned runs all season. He also hit .299 with 23 hits and 16 RBIs.
Collin Thompson
Corunna
Thompson, a sophomore right-hander, was 5-0 on the mound with a 3.52 ERA. In 392/3 innings, he had 20 strikeouts. Thompson was key in Corunna’s stunning 3-2 win over No. 3-ranked Eaton Rapids in the Division 2 regional semifinals. He held the Greyhounds scoreless over the first six innings on a three-hitter before getting a no-decision. Corunna broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the seventh.
Position Players
Cole Mieske
Corunna, OF
The senior batted .405 with 38 hits, 47 runs scored, 22 stolen bases and 18 RBIs.
Matt Kieffer
New Lothrop, 2B
Kieffer hit .388 with 45 total hits, 20 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and 45 runs scored. The senior second baseman had a fielding percentage of .966.
Weston Powell
Chesaning, INF
A first team All-MMAC selection, Powell had a .368 average with 28 hits and an .887 fielding percentage. The senior drew 14 walks and struck out just seven times.
Porter Zeeman
Corunna, OF
Zeeman, honored as a second-team all-star in the Flint Metro League, batted .375 with 39 hits, 27 RBIs and 42 runs scored. He had 22 stolen bases.
Billy Bailey
Byron, Utility
Bailey batted .365 with an on-base percentage of .507. He also drove in 15 runs with 12 stolen bases and 12 walks. Bailey had one homer.
Jay Harris
Byron, C
Harris had an on-base percentage of .552, drawing 28 walks and batting .288. He drove in 16 runs and stole seven bases.
Peyton Fields
Owosso, INF
Fields had a .358 batting average with six doubles, one triple and one homer. He drove in 22 runs and had an on-base percentage of .386.
Ty Randall
Laingsburg
The freshman batted .353 and captured second-team all-Central Michigan Athletic Conference recognition. He also was a pitcher for the Wolfpack.
Jack Lamb
Perry, OF/C
Lamb set a new school record with 40 stolen bases. The junior outfielder/catcher hit .348 with 24 total hits, 23 RBIs, three doubles and two triples. He drew 14 walks.
Scout Jones
Corunna, C/OF
Jones swatted 32 hits and had a .348 average for the Cavaliers. He drove in 27 runs and scored 17 times.
HONORABLE MENTION
Trenton Boisclair, Durand
Austin Kelley, Durand
Trevor Eustace, New Lothrop
Braxton Stenger, Ovid-Elsie
Bryce Krupp, Perry
Blake Lantis, Perry
Wyatt Leland, Owosso
Teddy Worthington, Owosso
Carson Socia, Corunna
Hunter McCorkle, Corunna
Josh Baker, Laingsburg
Nick Woodbury, Laingsburg
Kayden Leslie, Ovid-Elsie
Jacob Tomasek, Ovid-Elsie
Lucas Powell, Chesaning
Nick Hormann, Byron
Tyler Herman, Byron
