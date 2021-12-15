PERRY — Perry improved to 3-0 Tuesday, holding off Laingsburg 44-40 in a nonconference matchup.
Blake Lantis led the way with 16 points, 16 rebounds, two steals and one block. Jack Lamb added 11 points, three assists and two steals. Cody Swain had nine points and six rebounds while Jacob DeJarlais had seven assists.
Laingsburg (0-1) was led by Eli Woodruff’s 15 points. His brother Zander Woodruff scored eight points and Jacob Essenberg scored seven.
PERRY SCORING: Blake Lantis 16 points, Jack Lamb 11 points, Cody Swain 9 points, Jacob DeJarlais 4 points, Colton Sanderson 3 points, Parker Davis 1 point.
Chesaning 71, Durand 34
CHESANING — Mason Struck scored 19 points to lead Chesaning past Durand 71-34 Tuesday.
Eli Escamilla added 16 points and six assists and Lucas Powell had 14 points and three steals for the Indians (2-1, 2-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Reese Greenfelder cleared seven rebounds and Nate Ferry had six. Chesaning built a 24-1 lead thanks to Struck’s 12-point first quarter.
No details were available at presstime on Durand’s leading scorers. The Railroaders fell to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the MMAC.
CHESANING SCORING: Mason Struck 19 points, Eli Escamilla 16, Lucas Powell 14, Tyler Sager 8, Evan List 6, Reese Greenfelder 5, Jaylen Anderson 3.
Ovid-Elsie 61, LakeVille 25
ELSIE — The Ovid-Elsie boys basketball team cruised to 3-0 Tuesday, routing visiting Otisville LakeVille 61-25.
Axel Newell and Dylan Carman each scored 10 points for Ovid-Elsie (3-0, 1-0 MMAC). It was the second game in as many nights for the Marauders, who beat Portland 59-49 Monday.
“This was a nice win in that we responded well playing back-to-back nights,” Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz said. “Our depth really showed as we were able to get 12 of our 15 guys in the scoring column.”
Newell added seven rebounds and three steals. Alex Eichenberg had seven points, while Clay Wittenberg and Jake Tomasek each scored six.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Braxton Stenger 1 0-1 2, Axel Newell 4 2-2 10, Bruce Thornton 1 1-2 3, Jacob Tomasek 3 0-1 6, Adam Barton 1 0-0 2, Colin Fluharty 1 0-0 2, Beau Price 2 0-0 5, Gunnar McCreery 1 0-1 3, Dylan Carman 3 2-2 10, Alex Eichenberg 3 0-0 7, Clay Wittenberg 2 1-3 6, Logan Thompson 1 3-4 5. Totals 23 9-17 61.
LAKEVILLE TOTALS: 10 3-8 25.
Byron 63, Mt. Morris 61
MT. MORRIS — James Miller scored 21 points with 11 rebounds, and Byron got a defensive stop to end the game and preserve coach Matt Brown’s first career win Tuesday over Mt. Morris.
“Tonight’s win is just what our team needed,” said Brown, who is in his first season as Eagles coach. “Pulling off a defensive stop to end the game was a nail biter and it definitely boosted the confidence of my team.”
Miller added three blocks, while Nathan Erdman scored 14 points with five rebounds. Justin Frye had 12 points with four rebounds for Byron (1-2, 1-1 MMAC).
BYRON SCORING: James Miller 21, Nathan Erdman 14, Justin Frye 12, Jalen Branch 6, Trevor Ritter 6, Mitchell Morrow 1, Caden Aldrich 3.
Linden 46, Corunna 29
LINDEN — Corunna fell to 0-2 overall with a 46-29 loss Tuesday at Linden.
Jaden Edington scored nine points for the Cavaliers and Wyatt Bower scored five.
Reicheo Lund led Linden with 13 points.
CORUNNA SCORING: Chase Bone 1 0-0 3, Logan Roka 2 0-0 4, Wyatt Bower 1 3-4 5, Dylan Quirk 1 2-4 4, Peyton Termeer 1 0-0 2, Braylon Socia 1 0-0 2, Jaden Edington 2 5-9 9. Totals 9 10-17 29.
New Standard 68, Morrice 54
BURTON — Morrice turned the ball over 29 times in a 68-54 loss Tuesday to Flint New Standard Academy.
Brett McGowan scored nine points for the Orioles (1-2). Travis Farrow, Drew McGowan and Brandon Buchanan all scored eight points. Todd Nanasy had seven assists and Drew McGowan cleared nine rebounds.
Sham Liggins scored 25 points for the winning side (1-2).
MORRICE SCORING: Aaron Davis 1 5-6 7, Luke Dutcher 1 0-0 3, Travis Smith 0 2-2 2, Jonah Mosher 1 1-2 3, CJ Chapko 0 1-2 1, Travis Farrow 2 3-3 8, Drew McGowan 4 0-0 8, Brandon Buchanan 3 1-2 8, Todd Nanasy 2 0-3 5, Brett McGowan 4 0-0 9. Totals 18 13-20 54.
NEW STANDARD TOTALS: 29 4-9 68.
New Lothrop-Montrose canceled
NEW LOTHROP — The Montrose at New Lothrop boys basketball game slated for Tuesday was canceled, according to the MHSAA website.
