SHEPHERD — Owosso placed 9th at the John Harris Shepherd Invitational with 117 points.
Colton Blaha took first, Joey Devaras took second, and Dominic Paterson took 5th as all earned medals in their respective weight classes. Blaha was also awarded the MVP of the tournament.
Durand and Byron placed fifth (141 points) and sixth (140 points), respectively.
