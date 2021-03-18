Fifth-year senior Pierce Banks and junior Kyle Goldberg combined on a two-hitter Friday to lead Adrian College to a 4-0 win over North Central (Illinois) and give head coach Craig Rainey his 700th career victory.
Rainey, an Owosso native, has coached Adrian for 28 seasons. After an 8-1 loss to Spalding (Indiana) Sunday, Rainey’s career record stood at 700-430.
SOFTBALL
Alexis Andrews, Cleary University (Byron) — Andrews went 1-for-4 and scored a run in Cleary’s 7-6 win over Bethel College Friday.
Parker Viele, Lake Erie College (Byron) — Viele was 1-for-4 and scored a run Sunday in the Storm’s 7-4 loss to Notre Dame (Ohio). She was 1-for-2 and stole a base Friday as Lake Erie fell 9-6 to Clarion.
Kara Mahoney (Laingsburg) and Aubrey Larner, (Perry), Lansing CC — Mahoney had a hit and drove in two runs Saturday in a 10-4 victory over Aquinas College. In the second game of the twinbill, Mahoney scored twice and drove in two more runs. Larner went 2-for-3 and scored once.
Brooke Hemker (Owosso), Taylor Gross and Julia Bishop (Chesaning), Mott CC — Hemker was a perfect 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI Friday as Mott downed St. Clair County Community College 11-3. Bishop was 1-for-2 with a walk against Mid Michigan College in a 5-2 loss, also played Friday. Gross was the losing pitcher in that game, giving up three earned runs and striking out six in seven innings. She batted 0-for-3.
Greta L’Esperance, Bowling Green (Byron) — L’Esperance was 1-for-4 and scored a run in the Falcons’ 6-5 win Wednesday over Dayton.
Clover Brandt (Owosso) and Liz Coon (Chesaning), Lawrence Tech — Coon came on as a pinch runner in LTU’s 10-9 loss Friday to Trinity Christian, scoring a run. Brandt tossed 41/3 innings in relief of starter Madison Shumaker, giving up one earned run on five hits and striking out one. In the second game of the doubleheader, Coon went 0-for-1 after starting in left field. She was pinch hit for in the third inning.
BASEBALL
Kyle Winslow, Kellogg CC (Durand) — Winslow pitched one inning of relief in KCC’s 18-9 victory over Mott Community College on Sunday. He walked one, allowed one unearned run and struck out one. The Bruins improved to 7-1 on the season and are currently ranked No. 17 in the country by the NJCAA.
Keith Veale, Mt. Vernon Nazarene head coach (Owosso) — Veale’s Cougars swept a doubleheader from Ohio Christian University Tuesday to climb back above .500 for the season at 8-7. Viele is in his 32nd season with MVNU.
WRESTLING
Joe Vondrasek, Alma College (Owosso) — After dropping his opening match at 174 pounds, Vondrasek picked up a 13-9 victory in the consolation round of the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III Championships Friday and Saturday. He was eliminated on a 7-second pin in the next round.
Dylan Briggs, Olivet College (Corunna) — Brigs won his first match at 157 pounds at the NWCA meet, picking up a 1:52 pin. He lost 5-2 in the second round, but bounced back with a first-period pin and a 12-1 major decision in the consolation bracket. Briggs was pinned in his last match and was eliminated.
BOWLING
Zoe McDowell, Cleary University (Byron) — McDowell had a four-game 739 total to lead the Cougars Saturday at the BGSU Falcon Classic in Toledo, Ohio. Cleary placed 14th.
McDowell was 33rd overall.
Reed Scripter, Adrian College (Owosso) — Scripter was 26th after rolling a 510 series Friday at the Siena Heights Halo Classic. Adrian placed second.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Ila Tuller, Delta College (Corunna) — Tuller scored two points in 15 minutes, adding two rebounds Tuesday in a 61-59 win over Muskegon Community College. She went 0-for-1 from the floor Friday in a 69-62 loss to Alpena Community College.
Lauren Barton, Indiana Tech (Ovid-Elsie) — Barton played 1 minute in an 80-63 loss to Indiana Wesleyan Saturday in the second round of the NAIA Tournament.
Sydney Pope (New Lothrop), Gracie Nowak and Jenna Smith (Morrice), Mid Michigan College — Nowak had seven points, four assists and three rebounds Tuesday in a 73-41 rout of Wayne County. Smith had two points, two rebounds and an assist, while Pope scored six points with two steals.
Mid Michigan also played Muskegon CC Friday, a 54-44 loss. Pope scored four points, While Nowak and Smith each scored two. Nowak added six rebounds and Smith had five.
VOLLEYBALL
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakota (Corunna) — Norris had 15 assists and two kills Friday in a 3-0 loss to South Dakota State. The teams played again Saturday, with Norris recording four assists, two kills and a block in a 3-2 defeat.
SOCCER
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey started on defense Wednesday as Oakland topped Green Bay 2-1.
