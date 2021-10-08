Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.