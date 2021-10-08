BYRON — Byron’s boys soccer team defeated Durand, 7-1, Thursday at home to clinch the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship for 2021.
Ben Anibal, Mason Stark and James Miller each scored twice for Byron, which led 4-0 at halftime.
Justin Frye also scored for the Eagles.
Jaxon Smith scored with 2:22 left in the game for the Railroaders.
Byron’s Billy Bailey made two saves for Byron while Durand’s Evan Burr made eight saves.
Laingsburg 1, Olivet 1
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg battled Olivet to a 1-1 tie at home Thursday.
The Wolfpack found the net with 19 seconds left.
Midfielder Adam Myers passed a through ball to Brayden Thomas. Thomas then converted a low corner shot.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Laingsburg ninth
ST. JOHNS — The Laingsburg girls finished seventh out of eight teams competing in the Large School Division of Thursday’s Apples to Apples Cross Country Invitational at Uncle John’s Cider Mill.
Emily Rathka (20th, 21 minutes, 26.5 seconds) and Evelyn Logghe (24th, 21:57.3) led Laingsburg, which scored 147 points.
Emma Kribs (22:57.7) was 35th for Laingsburg while Dakota Ballard (22:58.3) was 36th for the Wolfpack.
Perry did not have an official score. Ella Kloeckner (29th, 22:19.7) and Teagen Hallock (30th, 22:21.2) led the Ramblers.
In the Small School Division, Morrice finished sixth out of seven teams with 165 points.
The Orioles were topped by Zoey Schnebelt (28th, 24:47.8) and Maisie Campbell (36th, 26:31.4).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Gregg 20th for Wolfpack
ST. JOHNS — Nolan Gregg ran 20th in 18:17.9 for the Laingsburg boys at Thursday’s Apples to Apples Cross Country Invitational.
The Wolfpack finished ninth with 215 points. Felix Ramirez finished 44th in 19:24.3.
Perry did not have an official score. Elliott Mergos (88th, 23:17.8) and Tyler Hull (92nd, 23:31.1) led the Ramblers.
In the Small School Division, Morrice didn’t have an official score. Donavan Hulbert ran 47th in 23:58.8.
