BYRON — Byron bounced back from a 7-6 loss to earn a split with Perry Friday, claiming the nightcap 6-5.
Grayson Viener, Trevor Ritter and Caleb Joslin each recorded RBIs during a four-run second inning for the Eagles in the finale. Byron extended its lead to five in the third inning, but the Ramblers mounted a comeback late.
Doubles by Blake Lantis and Andrew McConnell, and a single by Jack Lamb drew Perry to within a run, but the Ramblers would ultimately come no closer, dropping the finale 6-5.
Perry jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead in the opener, headlined by Tristan Krupp’s double and two RBIs. The Ramblers tacked on one run in the fourth and two runs in the fifth before Byron began to mount a rally.
A single by Trevor Ritter and a sac fly by Caleb Joslin drew the Eagles to within three. Ritter singled again in the sixth to tie the game at 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.