The turn of the calendar marks the start of “spooky” season. Maybe I should start using some black magic after the last few Pigskin Picks outings.
Jerome Murphy has overtaken me for first, albeit only by a game. I’m not incredibly concerned about being one back at the halfway point of our competition — I’ve been in much worse spots before.
It is concerning, however, that Josh Champlin has tied me for second on the back of a 13-3 record against the spread. I’ve never seen anyone churn out spread wins at this rate.
How is he doing it? Does he have a crystal ball? Consulted a shaman? Sold his soul to the devil? He has made it clear he plans on winning the Pigskin Picks trophy this year at all costs. Years of finishing in the middle-to-bottom of the pack will make a man do crazy things.
Anyway, let’s get into the Week 7 selections:
Owosso at Clio
This might be the Trojans’ (1-5, 0-5 Flint Metro League Stars) best chance for a second win in 2021. Week 8 is a Flint Metro League crossover game — which as of right now would be against Flushing — and Week 9 is a tough road game at Adrian. Clio (0-6, 0-5) has lost the last two to the Trojans and have yet to be competitive in a game this season … Owosso 36, Clio 13.
Corunna at
Ortonville Brandon
The Cavaliers (3-3) climbed back into a playoff spot in Division 5, grabbing the 32nd and final position after thumping Clio on homecoming. A much, much tougher test awaits Corunna here with Brandon (5-1, 3-1). This matchup was competitive a year ago, but I have to imagine the Blackhawks will not be happy after losing their grip on the Stars Division last week to Goodrich … Brandon 28, Corunna 20.
Chesaning at Byron
The best remedy for a losing streak seems to be playing Otisville LakeVille, as Byron (1-5, 1-4 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) finally got back in the win column with a 20-6 victory over the Falcons. Up next for the Eagles is Chesaning (3-3, 1-3), which after winning its first three games has been shut out in consecutive weeks by Montrose (35-0), Ovid-Elsie (35-0) and Durand (42-0). The Indians tumbled all the way out of the Divison 6 playoff field as a result and if they want any shot at the postseason they have to stop the bleeding here. I think Chesaning’s offense finally gets going against an Eagles defense that has given up 277 points … Chesaning 28, Byron 14.
New Lothrop at Durand
The Hornets’ demise may have been greatly exaggerated. After the defending D7 champions got thumped by Montrose, the entire Pigskin Picks panel — including yours truly — abandoned ship and picked Ovid-Elsie last week. It turned out to be probably the worst pick, in terms of sheer wrongness, we’ve ever collectively made as the Hornets (4-2, 4-1 MMAC) thrashed the Marauders 66-24 to regain a share of first place in the conference. Durand (5-1, 4-1 MMAC) has climbed to the top of the standings as well, picking off the league’s bottom half behind a powerful running attack. The Hornets, however, are clearly still a much bigger threat than we gave them credit for … New Lothrop 38, Durand 19.
Genesee at Morrice
We jokingly asked ourselves last week if Morrice would cover 55 points against Burton Atherton, and the Orioles easily did by winning 65-0. The most impressive part of Morrice’s 6-0 start is how it’s running up ridiculous scores despite letting off the gas pedal at halftime in most of its games. The Orioles’ halftime scores so far this year: 57-0, 49-0, 52-0, 36-6, 58-0 and 52-0. I guess you can do things like that when you’ve got a quarterback in Wyatt Wesley who already has 24 rushing touchdowns (26 total) and 1,175 rushing yards … Morrice 59, Genesee 6.
Fowler at Laingsburg
It’s been kind of an under-the-radar 5-1 start for Laingsburg. Despite the five wins, the Wolfpack don’t have a heap of playoff points, barely cracking the Division 7 postseason bracket at No. 27. Fowler (3-3) presents Laingsburg’s toughest test since Week 2, when the Wolfpack were hammered by Pewamo-Westphalia. On paper it appears to be a very even matchup. Historically, Fowler has dominated the series … Fowler 33, Laingsburg 28.
Stockbridge at Perry
Another matchup that, on paper at least, seems like it could go either way. The two teams have played their common opponents strikingly similarly — though the Panthers (2-4) got trounced 57-12 by Leslie, while Perry (1-5) kept it within a couple touchdowns against the Blackhawks last week. That doesn’t really sell me on the Ramblers, though, and Stockbridge won easily last season … Stockbridge 38, Perry 35.
Goodrich at Lake Fenton
The top of the Flint Metro League Stars Division got a major shakeup when the Martians (5-1, 4-0) upended defending division champion Ortonville Brandon 48-21. That puts Goodrich in the driver’s seat for the division crown heading into a marquee matchup with Lake Fenton (5-1, 3-1). Considering the Blue Devils have already lost to Brandon, I have to go with Goodrich here … Goodrich 35, Lake Fenton 24.
No. 4 Penn State at
No. 3 Iowa (-2.5)
Both teams have a couple wins over top-25 teams, though Penn State’s 16-10 slugfest against a Wisconsin team that got rocked by Notre Dame and Michigan looks less and less impressive. I’ve always held the belief that Kinnick Stadium is the place where good seasons go to die; I don’t see any reason to change that here. .. Iowa 24, Penn State 21.
No. 9 Michigan (-2.5)
at Nebraska
I had doubts Michigan’s run-heavy scheme would work when the Wolverines had to visit places like Madison, East Lansing and Happy Valley. I didn’t realize, however, how absolutely inept Wisconsin’s offense was, rendering those doubts moot. Cade McNamara (197 yards, two TDs) was good enough against the Badgers after a rough second half against Rutgers. The Wolverines’ efffort on the ground (44 attempts, 112 yards), however, was the second straight Big Ten game where it was ineffective. If the plan is to pound the ball no matter what, a mediocre rushing attack will eventually lead to problems against better teams … Michigan 28, Nebraska 17.
No. 11 Michigan State (-4.5) at Rutgers
Is it just me or are the Michigan State spreads ridiculously low as of late? Las Vegas only spotted the Spartans 10 against Western Kentucky, which Mel Tucker’s club easily covered. Now it’s five against Rutgers. While the Scarlet Knights are better under Greg Schiano than they have been in a while, they are nowhere close to the league’s upper echelon. See Saturday’s rout at the hands of Ohio State for evidence … Michigan State 34, Rutgers 20.
Lions at Vikings (-7.5)
The Lions got into the red zone five times Sunday in Chicago and only came away with points once.
That’s laughably bad, even for the worst franchise in pro sports. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings scored just seven points in a loss to Cleveland, but the Lions’ putrid defense is now missing pass rusher Romeo Okwara, in addition to cornerback Jeff Okudah. I stupidly picked the Lions once; they won’t fool me again … Minnesota 31, Detroit 20.
