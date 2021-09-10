Week 2 resulted in my first two losses of the Pigskin Picks season.
After a 9-0 start, I tumbled a bit to 9-2 last week as we sprinkled in the college teams. Now it’s time to add the NFL as the Lions kick off their season Sunday.
However, going 16-1 on high school games through two rounds is not too shabby — though Greyson Steele closed in on my lead (18-2 overall) to one game thanks to a 10-1 overall showing. He was the only panelist who had the courage to take Michigan State, so good on him I guess.
I’m actually a little wary of leading this early; usually I’ll spend a couple weeks figuring things out, then make a charge once the early-season luck wears off for my opponents. We’ll have to see if I can go wire-to-wire for title No. 7.
Corunna at Owosso
Last week I missed on the Hemlock-Corunna game as the Cavaliers put the lone blemish on my 16-1 high school record with a 20-13 victory. I’ll admit I probably underestimated the Cavs (1-1). I won’t make that mistake again as the team heads into its annual grudge match with Owosso (1-1) … Corunna 32, Owosso 13.
Morrice at Ashley
Morrice’s football schedule is giving me nightmares. The school’s website wasn’t updated when the football preview was put together, so the schedule that ended up running was the wrong one. Then, once we had the updated schedule, I erroneously logged the Orioles’ Week 3 game at Ashley into our system for two consecutive weeks, resulting in The Argus-Press having the wrong game in Pigskin Picks not only for Week 1, but for Week 2 as well. I swear I’ve looked at the school website 64 times this week to make sure this game is actually being played. In any case, it might not matter who the Orioles play — they’re that good. In fact, we still counted last week’s game against Mayville because everyone said they would have picked Morrice anyway. … Morrice 62, Ashley 8.
LakeVille at Chesaning
LakeVille has only won once in the last three seasons. Its first results of 2021 — a 26-8 loss to Vassar and a 58-0 blanking against New Lothrop — don’t show a whole lot of change on paper. … Chesaning 39, LakeVille 7.
Durand at Byron
Byron players said in the preseason they were circling this game on their calendars. Well, it’s here and the Eagles are probably thirsty for a fresh start after being outscored 115-7 in the first two weeks. I have a feeling the Railroaders’ strong run game will eventually wear out a thin Byron roster … Durand 42, Byron 10.
Montrose at Ovid-Elsie
Montrose (2-0) opened its season by beating 2020 Division 8 semifinalist Clarkston Everest 40-28, which is a solid win for a program that’s hoping to finally dethrone New Lothrop in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. Also eyeing the MMAC crown is Ovid-Elsie (1-1), which lost to perennial power Portland in Week 1 on a last-minute touchdown — a “good” loss if there is such a thing … Montrose 38, Ovid-Elsie 30.
Laingsburg at Potterville
Due to the COVID-shortened 2020 season, these two conference foes didn’t play last fall. Potterville hasn’t picked up a victory against Laingsburg since 2009 and I haven’t seen any evidence that trend will change in 2021 … Laingsburg 35, Potterville 16.
Perry at Saranac
Perry (0-2) heads to Saranac (0-2) for its second matchup with a Central Michigan Athletic Conference team in three weeks. The Ramblers gave Burton Bendle a fight last week, but not enough for me to trust them with a victory just yet … Saranac 28, Perry 24.
New Lothrop at Mt. Morris
The Hornets (1-1) found the win column last week after dropping a tough opener to perennial power Jackson Lumen Christi. New quarterback Jack Kulhanek seems to be adjusting nicely, as he tossed four touchdowns in the blowout of LakeVille and had two more in the loss to JLC … New Lothrop 31, Mt. Morris 7.
Washington at Michigan (-6.5)
I was afraid of this. Washington underperformed in its opener — which is putting it nicely, as it acutally lost to FCS Montana — leading to an unproven Michigan team being favored in this primetime matchup. While the Wolverines eventually ran away from Western Michigan last week, the loss of top wideout Ronnie Bell is going to present some challenges for them going forward. Michigan, I guess, in a tight one — but not covering the spread … Michigan 23, Washington 20.
Youngstown State
at Michigan State (-20.5)
Michigan State does looks better than the 2020 team — but Northwestern also looked a lot worse. The Spartans’ Kenneth Walker III probably won’t torch teams for four TDs on a regular basis, but FCS Youngstown State is a good candidate to be his next victim … Michigan State 45, Youngstown 10.
49ers (-7.5) at Lions
Jimmy Garoppolo is 49ers’ top QB for now, but it seems to be only a matter of time before third overall pick Trey Lance displaces him. It could even be Sunday against the Lions if Garoppolo plays bad against a Detroit team that isn’t expected to do much without Matthew Stafford. There are worse replacements for Stafford than Jared Goff, but with a lack of high-caliber weapons, even the best quarterbacks would probably struggle. Also, the defense is probably going to be bad — again … 49ers 28, Lions 17.
STAFF PICKS
(Overall record/Last week’s record)
Greyson Steele (17-3/10-1): Corunna, Chesaning, Durand, Montrose, Morrice, Laingsburg, Saranac, New Lothrop, Washington, MSU, 49ers.
Dan Basso (15-5/7-4): Corunna, Chesaning, Durand, Montrose, Morrice, Laingsburg, Saranac, New Lothrop, Michigan, MSU, 49ers.
Josh Champlin (15-5/8-3): Owosso, Chesaning, Druand, Montrose, Morrice, Laingsburg, Saranac, New Lothrop, Michigan, MSU, 49ers.
Jerome Murphy (15-5/9-2): Corunna, Chesaning, Durand, Montrose, Morrice, Laingsburg, Perry, New Lothrop, Michigan, MSU, 49ers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.