CORUNNA — A nearly two-decade drought has come to an end.
Corunna senior point guard Cole Mieske, who led the Cavaliers to an area-best 14-5 record and its first boys district title in nine years, has been named The Argus-Press All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year for 2020-21.
The 5-foot-10 Mieske is the first Corunna player to win Player of the Year since Josiah Ehrbright in 2003. He’s the first Cavalier to win it outright since Kris Krzyminski in 2001 — Ehrbright shared his honor with New Lothrop’s Dwight Brace; Corunna’s James Kurrle was also a co-Player of the Year in 2002 with Laingsburg’s Joe Schramm.
“It’s amazing to receive this award, you know?” Mieske said. “There’s a lot of hours put in the gym with my teammates and caoches. Coach (Rocky Buscemi) always pushes me to be my best and I’m glad that it was finally able to pay me back.”
Mieske led Corunna in scoring at 16.8 points per game and set a single-season school record with 80 (4.3 per game) despite playing in a shorter season. He also averaged 4.8 assists.
A four-year varsity player and three-year starter, the cat-quick Mieske shot more than 50 percent from the floor and 75 percent from the free-throw line. Mieske holds the Corunna school record for steals in a career (214) and scored 924 career points. He was named an Associated Press Division 2 All-State honorable mention pick.
“I think there were a few things that tie into it — my friendships, the trust that I have for my teammates, the trust that my teammates have in me,” Mieske said. “I was able to hold my teammates accountable in practice, my teammates accountable in games and always have their backs when the going got tough. It was more about getting my teammates involved. It’s amazing. It’s an honor that I’ll be able to remember fo the rest of my life.”
Buscemi said without him, his Cavaliers could not have accomplished what they did.
“He is the star on a team that went further in the tournament than any other county school,” Buscemi said. “We also had a strong record in the toughest league than anyone in the area plays in and had a solid nonconference schedule to go with it. We beat a solid Lake Fenton team three times, who knocked off the other two top teams (Ovid-Elsie and Chesaning) in our county very easily in the districts.
“Without Cole, I can honestly say that doesn’t happen.”
In the Division 2 district championship game, Corunna defeated Lake Fenton, 64-46, as Mieske had 18 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. Corunna got 50 points from its four seniors combined (Mieske, Carson Socia, Caleb Stahr and Porter Zeeman), sinking seven 3-pointers and shooting 14 of 16 from the line.
Corunna lost in the regional semifinals to Bridgeport, 64-45.
Mieske said the championship met even more to the team since it was a trying season for Buscemi and his wife Chloe. The couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Charley, was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma back in October.
While it is a fast-growing lymphoma, it is considered potentially curable. In the weeks and months that followed, Charley had two rounds of chemotherapy before being declared cancer-free.
“Winning the district title was definitely the highlight for me personally,” Mieske said. “Me and coach, as soon as the district (pairings) came out — they come out before the season starts — it was something that was always kept in the back of my mind and something that you always remembered when you were doing reps in practice and staying after, getting up early.”
2020-21 ALL-AREA BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
Player of the Year
Cole Mieske, Corunna
The senior point guard led the Cavaliers to a 14-5 record and a Division 2 district title. The Division 2 All-State honorable mention selection and first-team Flint Metro League player was a second-team All-Area pick in 2020 and an honorable mention in 2019. His win breaks an 18-year drought between Player of the Year winners for Corunna.
FIRST TEAM
Carson Socia, Corunna
A 5-foot-11 senior guard, the Division 2 All-State honorable mention selection and first-team all-Flint Metro pick averaged 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.0 steals per game. He also led the area in 3-pointers made (39).
Gabe Lynn, Durand
A first-team all-Mid-Michigan Activities Conference guard, Lynn led the Railroaders in scoring (12.0). The sophomore sank 27 3-pointers with 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals.
Zach Hawes, Laingsburg
Hawes, a 6-foot-3 senior strong forward, led the area in scoring average at 18.7 points per game. He added 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals per contest. He also blocked 1.7 shots per game and drained 21 3-pointers. Hawes was a second-team pick last season.
Reese Greenfelder, Chesaning
Greenfelder, a 6-foot-2 sophomore strong forward, captured first-team all-MMAC honors. He led the Argus-Press area in rebounds per game (9.6) and ranked second on his team in points per game (8.1).
Greenfelder also came up with 2.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
Owen Doerner, Morrice
Doerner, a senior forward, ranked second in the area in points per game (17.7). The Genesee Area Conference Blue Division first-teamer also was sixth in rebounding, clearing 6.1 per game. He was fourth in blocks (1.1) and sank 25 3-pointers.
SECOND TEAM
Jackson Thornton,
Ovid-Elsie
Thornton, a 6-foot-5 senior center, was named to the MMAC first team and was solid inside the paint both in scoring and in rebounding. Thornton averaged 8.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game for the Marauders.
Jack Lamb, Perry
The junior guard was named to the all-GLAC honorable mention squad. Lamb scored 10.7 points per game and also came up with 3.4 steals.
Peyton Fields, Owosso
Fields, a senior guard, was Owosso’s most consistent threat on offense, scoring 11.5 points per game with 23 3-pointers. Fields was named to the Flint Metro League Stars Division honorable mention team.
Matt Kieffer, New Lothrop
Kieffer was named to the MMAC first-team unit. He scored 9.0 points with 2.1 steals and 1.9 assists.
Austin Kelley, Durand
Kelley, a sophomore, was a second team all-MMAC player. He scored 10.9 points per game with 23 3-pointers. Kelley also averaged 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
HONORABLE MENTION
Peyton Smith, Morrice
Caleb Stahr, Corunna
Gage Foster, Perry
Jaden Curry, New Lothrop
James Miller, Byron
Lucas Powell, Chesaning
Dylan Carman, Ovid-Elsie
Dylan McDonald, Durand
Ben Nebo, Durand
Justin Frye, Byron
Wyatt Bower, Corunna
Logan Thompson, Ovid-Elsie
Eli Woodruff, Laingsburg
Colton Sanderson, Perry
Aaron Davis, Morrice
