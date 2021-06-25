Dream delivery

OWOSSO — Macy Irelan has added one more accolade to a long list after she and the Owosso softball team completed a dream season that included a state championship.
Irelan, a junior right-hander who pitched every inning but one for the Trojans, went 37-3 in the circle with 487 strikeouts, 42 walks and an earned run average of 0.78. In 249 innings pitched, she gave up only 28 earned runs.
The junior also led Owosso in hitting with a .515 batting average. Irelan led Owosso in doubles with 25, RBIs with 55, hits with 68 and home runs with five.
For all of those accomplishments, Irelan, has been named 2021 Argus-Press All-Area Softball Player of the Year.
A first team Division 2 All-Stater and unanimous first-team All-Flint Metro League All-Star, Irelan is verbally committed to play softball at Kent State University once she graduates from OHS in 2022.
Irelan put together a record-setting season and coach JoEllen Smith said the pitcher was the “glue” to Owosso’s team, which swept its way to Flint Metro League, district, regional and state crowns.
“She set school records for most strikeouts, most wins, lowest ERA and most doubles in a season,” said Owosso coach JoEllen Smith.
Smith said that Irelan’s pitching numbers stack up against anyone else in the state.
“She might be the best (pitcher) in the state to be honest with you — that will be determined next year, I guess,” Smith said. “I’m talking about all of the other pitchers. I saw what the pitching stats and strikeouts that the USA pitcher (Brynn Polega) and the Grand Blanc pitcher (Kendall Klochack) had — she’s a top pitcher that came out of the state and Macy’s (numbers) are better.”
Irelan said her “up ball” was her best pitch; she didn’t put a certain spin on the ball, it just went up.
“Well (it) worked quite well this season,” Irelan said. “It tricked some batters and got me some more strikeouts and I feel the strikeouts, besides the team wins, are what I’m most proud of, out of my career.”
Irelan has great velocity, but it’s where she places the ball that is most important, Smith said.
“It was her location and she got her changeup working and that’s so helpful,” Smith said. “It was huge. We call location and she chooses what she wants to throw to that location … And in the postseason her up ball was very effective.”
Irelan’s work ethic and constitution were impressive, Smith also noted.
“Macy’s love for softball and her success as a player is so well deserved,” Smith said. “She puts her heart and soul into the sport. She practices and plays year round. Her pitching gets better every game. She hits her spots and is perfecting her changeup.”
Just a few days after leading Owosso to a state championship, Irelan was in Columbus, Georgia, competing once again, this time for Finesse Fastpitch’s 16-and-under team, a Michigan-Ohio based travel team.
Because of her her pitching prowess, Irelan’s hitting often gets overlooked, Smith said.
“She had the highest average on the team and set a school record for doubles,” the coach said.
While the individual glory is nice, Irelan admitted, it was Owosso’s 8-5 victory over Marysville in the Division 2 state finals that was her proudest moment.
“My team is a very hard-working team, we had a really great year for growth,” Irelan said. “I knew we had the regional goal and the goal to go as far as we can, and this atmosphere on the team and how close we were, I’m obviously excited and happy that we went that far. But surprised? Not really. We had a goal and we pushed for it and we made it happen.”
Smith said that Irelan’s commitment and love for softball are unquestioned.
“Macy spends her spring breaks traveling and watching college softball,” Smith said. “Her love for the sport shows in all she does.”
The The Argus-Press
All-Area Softball team includes:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Macy Irelan, Owosso, P
Irelan, a first-team Division 2 All-Stater, led Owosso to a first-ever Division 2 state championship. The junior right-hander compiled a record of 37-3 with 487 strikeouts and 42 walks and an earned run average of 0.78. She also batted .515 with 25 doubles and 55 RBIs.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers
Jersey Hemgesberg
New Lothrop
Hemgesberg, a junior hurler, compiled a 25-4 record in the circle with a 2.01 ERA and 172 strikeouts. She also batted .555 with 76 hits, 12 homers and 71 RBIs. Hemgesberg was named first team All-MMAC, All-District and second-team All-Region.
Kailey Cataline
Laingsburg
Cataline compiled a 31-4 record and pitched 2011/3 innings. The junior right-hander struck out 139 and with an ERA of 3.69. Cataline also batted .384 with 11 doubles, four triples, two homers and 50 RBIs.
Position Players
Hailey Bila
Laingsburg, CF
The junior, who is verbally committed to play softball at Michigan State University, set a school record with 70 RBIs and a state record with 20 triples. The center fielder, named Division 3 All-State honorable mention, batted .504 with 60 hits. She scored 77 runs and was walked 35 times, including 10 intentional passes.
Ashley Bila
Laingsburg, SS
The freshman leadoff hitter set a state record by scoring 93 runs. She batted .620 with 85 hits in 137 at-bats. The first team All-CMAC, all-district and all-region player added 16 doubles, seven triples and one homer while stealing 36 bases.
Makayla Lienau
New Lothrop, 3B
Lienau, a senior, batted .520 with 65 hits and 40 RBIs. The honorable mention All-Stater scored 42 runs. She merited first team All-MMAC, all-district and all-region honors.
Hailey Rolfe
Chesaning, OF
The sophomore outfielder, named Division 3 All-State honorable mention, batted .597 on the season. Rolfe clubbed 37 hits with 18 stolen bases and 17 RBIs.
Brynne Birchmeier
New Lothrop, 2B
Birchmeier, an honorable mention All-Stater, batted .464 with 51 hits and 48 RBIs. The freshman also had 21 doubles and was a first-teamer at the MMAC, district and regional levels.
Kira Patrick
Corunna, OF
The sophomore batted .528 with 47 hits, 32 stolen bases, 27 RBIs and 24 runs scored. The center fielder made just one error all season and boasted a fielding percentage of .982.
Abi Beem
Morrice, INF
The junior batted .544 in the regular season with 37 hits, 27 RBIs and two homers. She was also a strong pitcher for the Orioles, going 6-2 in the regular season.
Jamie Maier
Owosso, SS
Maier had 57 hits, 40 RBIs and three homers for the state champions while batting .410 with an on-base percentage of .455. Maier was selected to the Flint Metro League first teams.
Jordan Langdon
Laingsburg, C
Langdon, a first-team All-CMAC, all-district and all-region player, batted .460 with 57 hits including 11 doubles, four triples and four home runs. The senior drove in 68 runs. Her fielding percentage was .975 and threw out five runners trying to steal second base and had three other pickoff throws.
Madyson Rainey
Owosso, DP
Rainey batted .343 for Owosso and captured first-team All-State honors. Rainey drove in 30 runs and had seven doubles and an on-base percentage of .430.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers
Zora Brewer
Morrice
Brewer delivered a regular-season record of 8-1 with a 4.1 ERA for the Orioles. She helped the Orioles win a GAC Blue Division championship. Brewer batted .385 with 22 RBIs.
Olivia Burt
Ovid-Elsie
Burt, a sophomore, crafted a 12-6 record and pitched 1091/3 innings during the regular season with a 5.4 ERA. She struck out 83 batters. Burt also batted .475 with 55 RBIs and seven homers.
Position Players
Maddisyn Miller
Ovid-Elsie, C/3B
The freshman catcher/third baseman batted .492 with 59 hits and 49 RBIs. She jolted three homers, two triples and 14 doubles.
Marissa Rombach
New Lothrop, SS
The freshman batted .492 with 63 hits, 43 RBIs and 54 runs scored. She had 24 stolen bases and ripped 19 doubles. She was a first-teamer in the MMAC, district and regional levels.
Isabel Henige
New Lothrop, C
Henige, a junior, batted .468 with 59 hits and 30 RBIs. She threw out 50 percent of the runners who tried to steal and was voted first-team in the MMAC, district and regional levels.
Reyn Tuttle
Owosso, 1B
Tuttle batted .364 with 51 hits, 50 RBIs, 10 doubles and three home runs. The senior’s on-base percentage was .404. Tuttle was named to the Flint Metro League second team.
Haley Konieczny
Laingsburg, LF
Konieczny batted .432 with eight doubles, five triples and four home runs for the Wolfpack. She drove in 43 runs and was named to the CMAC second team.
Riley Viele
Byron, SS
Viele batted .475 with 47 hits, nine doubles and three homers for the Eagles. She drove in 32 runs and had 30 stolen bases. Her on-base percentage was .475.
Jaden Zakoor
Byron
Zakoor batted .432 with 48 hits, 51 stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .475.
Avery Gilson
Durand, SS
Gilson, a sophomore, batted .524 with 44 hits, 28 RBIs and 22 stolen bases for the Railroaders.
Danica Lienemann
Durand, C
Lienemann batted .432 through the regular season with 32 hits, including six homers, and 33 RBIs.
Bridget Ryon
Corunna, OF
Ryon, a senior, batted .456 with 36 hits, five homers, 25 RBIs and 24 runs scored. She played the outfield, pitched and played some shortstop. Ryon added 98 strikeouts in the circle.
Ava Devereaux
Chesaning, SS
Devereaux batted .449 with 40 hits and 32 runs scored. She had nine doubles and was a first-team All-MMAC player.
HONORABLE MENTION
Madison Wagner, Laingsburg
Karley Kincaid, Owosso
Amya Brown, New Lothrop
Ashland Particka, Ovid-Elsie
Jade Garske, Durand
Sam Birchmeier, New Lothrop
Kylie Florian, Chesaning
Gracie Schultz, Ovid-Elsie
Nevaeh Ginger, Owosso
Karlie DeFrenn, Durand
Reese Forgie, Byron
Jana L’Esperance, Byron
Rachel Franks, Byron
Sara Dammann, New Lothrop
Allison Buck, Morrice
Sydney Wolff, Morrice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.