DURAND — An 18-8 third-quarter advantage propeled Durand to a 48-37 victory Tuesday over visiting Byron.
The Railroaders trailed 18-17 at halftime but then ramped up its defensive intensity, which seemed to rattle the young Eagles midway through the third quarter.
Sophomore guard Austin Kelley set the tone for the Durand offense, scoring a team-high 20 points, including eight in the third quarter — 12 after intermission. Kelley finished with four assists and three 3-pointers as the Railroaders improved to 5-7 overall.
“We came out (in the second half) and changed our defense to a man and we got some steals, got some fastbreaks and we really just pushed the ball,” Kelley said.
Durand, which has now won three straight including victories over New Lothrop (47-35) and LakeVille (56-35), got 10 points apiece on Senior Night from senior guard Ben Nebo and sophomore center Dylan McDonald. Gabe Lynn had seven rebounds and five assists. Trent Boisclair, another Durand senior, had six rebounds.
Byron, which lost 61-26 to Durand Feb. 19, played the Eagles much tougher this time around. The Eagles fell to 0-12.
Junior Caden Aldrich scored 10 points for Byron, while Jalen Branch scored eight. James Miller and Justin Frye each scored seven.
Byron led 12-7 late in the first quarter following a 3-pointer by Frye. The Eagles held onto the lead until halftime, but some mistakes in the second half came back to haunt the Eagles.
“We’ve had some rough times throughout the year, but if the kids stay focused and put together four quarters of basketball we’ll be OK,” Byron coach Kyle Hopkins said. “And it was that run in the third quarter. That’s been our downfall all year long. We’ve been in games and then we give up a big run and then the game is over.”
After going up 23-22 in the third, Durand went on an 8-0 run to extend it to 31-22. Kelley made a 3-pointer, then intercepted a Byron inbounds pass and scored while being fouled. Kelley missed the free throw, but Durand got the rebound and Gabe Lynn drained a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:14 left in the third.
Durand led by as many as 18 early in the fourth quarter.
Durand coach Bruce Spaulding said McDonald, who scored eight of his 10 points in the second half, was huge.
“We started looking for our big man down low and he answered the challenge and put up some big numbers,” Spaulding said. “That’s one thing about these guys. They play as a team, they work together and they are unselfish. Whoever is getting it done they are going to feed them.”
Nebo also scored eight points in the second half for the Railroaders.
“The team played great and we worked the ball well as a team in the second half,” Nebo said. “The first half was a little bit too much one-on-one but we pulled it together and we hit our shots at the end.”
Hopkins said Durand’s experience won out.
“We’ve got to make our free throws and we’ve got to get through that little stretch — about four or five minutes — and eventually we’ll get a ‘W,’ ” said Hopkins. “But Durand has got more experience and I give them credit. Their experience came through in the second half when they needed it to.”
The Eagles struggled at the line, making just 5 of 18 attempts. Durand also struggled at the line, making 6 of 14.
Miller, who plays point guard for Byron, said the Eagles’ zone defense was effective in the first half.
“I don’t think they were ready for it (the zone),” Miller said. “They kind of beat us up a little bit earlier in the season. So I don’t think they were ready for us to have such great defense. I thought we played really well, except for that one stretch where they went on a scoring streak.”
Durand scoring: Austin Kelley 6 5-11 20, Ben Nebo 4 0-1 10, Gabe Lynn 1 0-0 3, Trenton Boisclair 1 1-2 3, Mason Pancheck 1 0-0 2, Dylan McDonald 5 0-0 10.
Byron scoring: James Miller 3 1-6 7, Jalen Branch 3 2-4 8, Caleb Joslin 1 0-1 3, Caden Aldrich 4 2-5 10, Nathan Erdman 1 0-2 2, Justin Frye 3 0-0 7.
