BYRON — Senior point guard Sarah Marvin scored 20 points while shooting 10 of 15 from the free-throw line, and the Byron girls basketball team surged to 9-0 Saturday by defeating visiting Imlay City, 59-42.
The Eagles, ranked No. 7 in the latest Division 3 state poll, got 16 points from Makayla Clement and 11 points from Makenna Clement.
The Spartans trailed 11-7 after one quarter and 27-16 by halftime. Byron then closed the door with a 19-9 third-quarter run.
Makayla Clement knocked down four of the five 3-point baskets for the Eagles. Sister Makenna Clement had the team’s other 3-pointer.
It was the third straight 3-0 week for the Eagles, who were coming off victories over Morrice (63-19) on Wednesday and Ovid-Elsie (55-36) on Friday.
Imlay City fell to 6-2.
Byron scoring: Allison Hooley 2 1-2 5, MaryAnn Montgomery 0 1-3 1, Sarah Marvin 5 10-15 20, Makayla Clement 6 0-0 16, Becky Marvin 3 0-0 6, Makenna Clement 5 0-0 11.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lakewood 42,
Perry 41
PERRY — Lakewood denied Perry in the final seconds while capturing a 42-41 victory Saturday.
“This was the best game the guys have played all year,” Ramblers head coach Scott Selbig said. “It’s a tough one.”
Jack Lamb scored 15 points for Perry, which opened with a 13-1 first-quarter run. Gage Foster added seven points.
The loss lowered Perry to 1-4 overall and 1-4 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
Lakewood improved to 3-5 and 2-4 in the GLAC.
Perry scoring: Jack Lamb 15 points, Gage Foster 7 points.
Portland 73,
Durand 45
DURAND — Portland made 11 3-pointers en route to a 73-45 victory over Durand Saturday.
Trent Meyers scored 22 points for Portland including six 3-pointers. Grant Ruddy added 12 points.
The Raiders, who led 25-10 after one quarter and 49-21 at halftime, improved to 1-6 with the non-conference win.
Durand (2-6) got 13 points from Austin Kelley and 11 points from Gabe Lynn.
Durand scoring: Austin Kelley 4 5-8 13, Gavin Wells 1 0-0 3, Ben Nebo 2 0-0 6, Gabe Lynn 4 2-2 11, Trenton Boisclair 0 1-5 1, Mason Pancheck 0 1-3 1, Isaac Hager 1 0-0 2, Dylan McDonald 2 2-2 6, Tea Vandugteren 1 0-0 2.
Corunna 55,
St. Johns 48
CORUNNA — Carson Socia scored 19 points with three 3-pointers and the Corunna boys basketball team defeated St. Johns, 55-48 Saturday.
Cole Mieske scored 17 points for the Cavaliers (6-2) while Caleb Stahr scored 12 points. Mieske shot 11 of 15 from the free throw line while Stahr added three 3-pointers.
St. Johns (1-7) was topped by Rohn Timm’s 13 points.
Corunna scoring: Carson Socia 7 2-4 19, Cole Mieske 3 11-15 17, Peyton Termeer 1 0-0 3, Caleb Stahr 3 3-4 12, Wyatt Bower 2 0-1 4.
WRESTLING
Cavs fare 2-1
FOWLERVILLE — The Corunna wrestling team finished 2-1 Saturday with wins over Hastings, 42-27, and South Lyon East, 54-22.
The Cavaliers fell to Fowlerville, 43-26.
Finishing 3-0 on the day for Corunna were Joaquin Campos, D’Angelo Campos and Aiden Buckley.
