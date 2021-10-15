It’s Week 8 of the Pigskin Picks competition, my fourth go-around in the contest, and it’s refreshing to not hear Sports Editor Ryan Weiss drone on incessantly about his past glories.
Not this time.
Not this year.
I’m tied with Weiss for first place.
The top of the standings is crowded, with Weiss, Jerome Murphy and I all tied for first place with identical 62-17 records. Greyson Steele is only one game back in second at 61-18, followed by Dan Basso at 57-22. So no one is exactly running away in this year’s contest.
In my first three years, I’ve never been a threat to win, but have gotten streaky and at least made the competitions interesting.
The only reason I’m tied for first is my now 16-4 records in spread games. I’m only 46-13 in high school picks, easily the worst of all five competitors.
Ryan expressed astonishment in his picks column last week that my record on spread games was so good.
What can I say? I do not own a crystal ball, I do not practice voodoo or Santeria, and I certainly haven’t sold my soul to the devil.
A good friend, who is a criminal defense attorney, tells me he never asks his client whether they are guilty. But statistics show he’s probably gotten some potentially guilty clients exonerated. Like he says: “Sometimes you get lucky.”
I can’t explain it, if we’re being honest. Sometimes you just get lucky. Hopefully it will continue and I can end Ryan and Jerome’s reign of terror.
Linden at Owosso
Both teams limp into this game with 2-5 records. Linden comes off a tough two-point road loss to Fenton looking to get things back on track. The Trojans secured their first road win of 2021, defeating winless Clio 51-8. Linden in a close one.
Flint Kearsley at Corunna
The Cavs currently sit at 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division following a come-from-behind victory over Ortonville Brandon last week. If Corunna wants to make the playoffs, they have to have a home victory against Flint Kearsley this week. The Hornets are also 4-3, and 3-2 in the Flint Metro Upper Division. It’s a coin flip, but I’m going with Kearsley.
Chesaning at New Lothrop
I learned my lesson following the Ovid-Elsie-New Lothrop game, and so did everyone else in the newsroom: the Hornets aren’t going anywhere any time soon, and you pick against them at your own peril. The Indians are 4-3 overall, and 3-3 in conference. New Lothrop is 5-2, and their statement win over O-E was the turnaround point in the season. I don’t think the Hornets are state championship good. But they’re definitely a playoff team. Hornets win this one at home.
Durand at Montrose
The Railroaders are quietly having a nice year, with a 5-2 overall record and the playoffs a real possibility. Montrose picked off New Lothrop, which surprised me and everyone else in the newsroom. The Rams, 5-2 on the year, should win a close contest at home.
Byron at Ovid-Elsie
The Eagles are 1-7 overall. There isn’t much to say except you can’t win games if you don’t score points. Ovid-Elsie is rock-solid this year, despite taking one on the nose against New Lothrop after being picked by the entire staff. Marauders win this home contest going away.
Morrice at Kingston
The Orioles are good and they know they are good. I’m talking state title good. Their offensive and defensive lines are dominant, and QB Wyatt Wesley is a machine. They scored 58 points in 21 minutes last week against Genesee. Kingston has the misfortune of being in Morrice’s way. Orioles, big.
Laingsburg at Breckenridge
Both teams enter this week’s contest with identical 5-2 records and need a win here. I would pick the ‘Pack here but the Huskies take this home contest.
Walther Christian Academy (Illinois) at Perry
Um … OK? Perry apparently scheduled a team from Illinois, a state does not even border Michigan. Perry sits at 2-5, and needs a lot of help for any possibility of making the playoffs. I don’t think they’re going to get it here. Walter Christian Academy wins.
Fenton at Lake Fenton
Both teams are having good seasons, with the Tigers at 4-3 and the Blue Devils at 6-1. Lake Fenton is at home with a better record, so that’s who I’m taking.
No. 10 MSU (-3.5) at Indiana
The Hoosiers sit at 2-3 overall and their season hasn’t panned out the way they hoped. The Spartans are coming in undefeated and ranked 10th in the country. MSU running back Kenneth Walker III leads FBS with 152.2 rushing yards per game and could be a potential Heisman winner. Spartans take this one and cover the spread. The Wolverines are also undefeated and are on a bye week. Should they win against Northwestern next week, it sets up a potential matchup of top-10, undefeated teams in what would be among the biggest game in the history of the rivalry.
Bengals (-3.5) at Lions
I should wait to make this pick until I know more about Joe Burrow’s availability. Nope! I’m picking the Bengals over the Lions on general principle.
Chargers at Ravens (-3.5)
There have been a lot of salty text messages in our group chat from the Lions fans in the newsroom about my Chargers and their first-place AFC West squad. Let’s be honest, the Bolts are due for a loss and on the road against the Ravens defense and QB Lamar Jackson. But I don’t care. Justin Herbert is the truth. Chargers win outright. Bolt up.
If the Chargers win the Super Bowl, I’m rioting.
