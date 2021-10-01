As the ball struck the crossbar and tumbled through the goal posts inside Ford Field Sunday, the only words I could muster were, “Of course.”
Of course … the Detroit Lions would have to conjure a second-half rally to have a chance at a victory.
Of course … the Lions would be forced to settle for a field goal when a touchdown would put the game away.
Of course … the Lions would surrender a fourth-and-19 conversion putting the Baltimore Ravens in field goal range.
Of course … the officials would miss a crucial delay of game penalty that would’ve wiped all of those prior mistakes away for the Lions.
And, as we all know, of course Ravens kicker Justin Tucker would rewrite the record books with a 66-yard field goal, once again ousting the Lions with a record kick inside Ford Field.
As a 25-year-old Lions fan, all I’ve known is pain. No playoff wins since I’ve been alive and, frankly, the future is bleak at the moment.
At least we’ve got some talented local high school teams to enjoy and talk about. With that, it’s on to this week’s slate of games.
Lake Fenton at Owosso
Owosso battled three-time defending Flint Metro League Stars Division champion Ortonville Brandon to a one-score game midway through the fourth quarter last week before the Blackhawks pulled away for a 28-7 win. The Trojans (1-4, 0-4 Flint Metro Stars) will look to snap a four-game losing streak in front of what is sure to be an energized homecoming crowd tonight at Willman Field, but the task gets no easier with Lake Fenton (4-1, 2-1 Flint Metro Stars) on the opposing sideline. The Blue Devils routed Owosso 45-6 last season, and while the Trojans will certainly put up more of a fight this time around, you can expect the same end result. … Lake Fenton 35, Owosso 13
Clio at Corunna
Tonight’s matchup against winless Clio couldn’t come at a better time for Corunna. The Cavaliers (2-3, 1-2 Flint Metro Stars) are looking to rebound after back-to-back losses to Lake Fenton, 32-13, and Goodrich, 19-14 — and what better time to do it than in front of a packed homecoming crowd at Nick Annese Stadium. Clio (0-5, 0-3 Flint Metro Stars) hasn’t scored a point since Sept. 3, and while the Cavaliers themselves have encountered some recent obstacles, quarterback Jaden Herrick and the boys should have the home crowd on its feet early and often. … Corunna 49, Clio 0
Chesaning at Durand
Durand has come a long way from its 0-9 campaign in 2017. The Railroaders (4-1, 3-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) have lived up to every bit of their name this season, steaming past the bulk of their opponents behind a strong offensive line and versatile running backs Gabe Lynn, Darrin Alward and Charlie Rawlins. Chesaning (3-2, 2-2 MMAC) has cooled off considerably after its 3-0 start, failing to score in back-to-back games against conferences foes Montrose and Ovid-Elsie. The Indians need to limit their offensive mistakes. Playing in front of Durand’s raucous homecoming crowd at Roundhouse Stadium won’t be an easy place to right the ship. … Durand 35, Chesaning 14
New Lothrop at Ovid-Elsie
Ovid-Elsie can put itself in the driver’s seat for the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title tonight with a win over New Lothrop, but it’ll be a tall task against the defending state champions. The Hornets (3-2, 3-1 MMAC) suffered their first-ever MMAC loss last week, falling 35-14 to Montrose in a game where penalties and turnovers came back to haunt them. The Marauders (4-1, 4-0 MMAC) expect running back Eddy Evans to be 100 percent for tonight’s contest after he played a limited number of snaps in last week’s 35-0 win over Chesaning. Evans’ presence will give Ovid-Elsie a boost, just enough to inch past the Hornets. … Ovid-Elsie 31, New Lothrop 28
Morrice at Burton Atherton
The Morrice Orioles are about that action. Anchored by an experienced offensive line, the Orioles (5-0, 3-0 North Central Thumb League Stars) have found ample running room this season, collectively outscoring opponents 308-26 through five weeks of play. Quarterback Wyatt Wesley and crew will do more of the same this week. …. Morrice 58 Atherton 6
Dansville at Laingsburg
The Laingsburg Wolfpack should be fired up tonight as they look to avenge last season’s shutout loss to Dansvile. The Wolfpack (4-1, 3-1 Central Michigan Athletic Conference) and the Aggies (2-3, 1-2 CMAC) each played Saranac close, earning 21-19 and 12-7 wins, respectively. I’ll take Laingsburg at home in this one. … Laingsburg 28, Dansville 20
Perry at Leslie
Perry snapped a nine-game losing skid with a convincing 45-7 win over Saranac Sept. 10, but other than that, it’s been tough sledding for the Ramblers (1-4, 0-2 Greater Lansing Athletic Conference). Leslie (2-3, 1-2 GLAC) gave Lakewood all it could handle in a 35-28 loss Sept. 10. Lakewood shut out Perry 31-0 the following week. That’s all I need to know. … Leslie 44, Perry 12
Otisville LakeVille at Byron
Something has to give tonight. Both Byron (0-5, 0-4 MMAC) and LakeVille (0-5, -4 MMAC) have yet to find the win column this season, though the Eagles have shown signs of life in recent weeks. After back-to-back shutout losses to Montrose and Durand, Byron managed to put up 13 points against New Lothrop and 21 points last week against Mt. Morris. It’s not much, but it eclipses LakeVille’s mere 14 points scored through five weeks of play. Tonight, Byron will finally give its home crowd something to cheer about. … Byron 18, LakeVille 8
Western Kentucky
at No. 17 MSU (-10.5)
Michigan State got a bit of a wake-up call last week against Nebraska, overcoming a slow start to narrowly escape the Cornhuskers 23-20 at Spartan Stadium. I have to believe head coach Mel Tucker will have the No. 17-ranked Spartans poised for a stronger start Saturday when Western Kentucky comes to town — and it’s certainly a game the Spartans can’t overlook. Western Kentucky nearly pulled off upsets over Army and Indiana in consecutive weeks, losing both games by a combined five points. The Hilltoppers will keep the pressure on early, but their defense — ranked 109th in the country — should provide Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III and quarterback Payton Thorne ample opportunities to score. … Michigan State 38, Western Kentucky 24
Michigan at Wisconsin (even)
Michigan hasn’t won at Camp Randall Stadium since 2001, and while Wisconsin is no world-beater this season, I need to see more from Wolverine QB Cade McNamara before I get to too high on the Wolverines. In what I expect to be a defensive battle, the Badgers will come out on top. As a Wolverine fan, I hope McNamara and company prove me wrong. … Wisconsin 21, Michigan 17
No. 8 Arkansas
at No. 2 Georgia (-18.5)
Georgia is an incredibly talented football team, but I do feel the Razorbacks are being a little bit disrespected with this line here. After all, the Hogs ousted No. 15 Texas A&M last week, and I have to think they’ll relish being the underdog in Athens. Georgia will win this one, but it’ll be closer than you think. … Georgia 35, Arkansas 24
Lions at Bears (-2.5)
The Chicago Bears are in shambles. Head coach Matt Nagy’s seat has never been hotter, and with uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position, the Lions should have every opportunity to steal a victory at Soldier Field. Hey, bite off some kneecaps if you have to Lions, it’s time to get first-year head coach Dan Campbell in the win column. … Lions 27, Bears 20
