OWOSSO — With COVID-19 looming over 2020, it looked for a time that there would be no high school football this fall.
Football was eventually reinstated by the MHSAA Executive Board and a six-game regular season was instituted. Now it’s time for the playoffs, and for the first time ever, all of Michigan’s prep squads are eligible to participate.
It begins tonight, with the rest of the first-round playoff games involving area schools set for 7 p.m. Friday.
All 10 schools from The Argus-Press readership area will participate, though two drew first-round byes — New Lothrop (6-0) and Laingsburg (3-3), both in Division 7.
In 8-Player Division 1, Morrice (6-0) will host Kingston (1-5) tonight at 7 p.m. The Orioles dominated the same Kingston team, 57-0, in Week 5.
Morrice head coach Kendall Crockett, whose team is coming off a 58-30 win over Deckerville (4-2), said his squad will be more than ready for the pre-regional matchup.
“We already have a good breakdown of what they do offensively and defensively, so we should be OK,” Crockett said. “We played our rival, Deckerville, at their place and played well there. We’ve played a couple of teams this year that we have never played before. We have a little bit of everything going on both sides of the ball and we’re looking forward to getting going in the playoffs.”
Morrice reached the state semifinals last season after winning the 2018 Division 1 title, 44-16 over Pickford. The Orioles have dominated opponents in 2020, outscoring them a combined 344-64.
Over in 11-player football, Owosso (1-5) will go on the road Friday to face 5-1 Williamston in Division. It’s been a challenging season so far for Owosso, which has been outscored a combined, 269-48.
Trojans coach Devin Pringle said it is almost like starting the season over again. It’s also a bit like Christmas morning with the anticipation.
“You get that chance to have a different type of week — that anticipation in that it’s not a normal week of prep and a normal game,” he said of Owosso’s first playoff matchup since 2012. “It’s kind of a special moment. It’s a little colder outside and you’re still playing.”
By the same token, Pringle said he and the Trojans fully know what type of team they are going up against.
“We had a nice film session (today) and laid out our plan for the week,” Pringle said. “We’ve got about seven or eight hours of film on them and I watched it over the weekend. They are a very good football team. They were 5-1 and lost to a very good Mason team. And they’re just what you’d expect from a Williamston team. They are physical and very well disciplined.”
At this point in the season, both teams know basically what the other team’s identity is in terms of what plays they like to run, Pringle said.
In Division 5, Corunna coach Kyle Robinson and his Cavaliers will host 1-5 Birch Run Friday at Nick Annese Athletic Field.
The Cavaliers went 3-2 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division and are coming off a 13-6 non-conference loss to 4-2 Linden. Corunna has allowed 100 points in six games and has put up 163 points. Birch Run has only one win, coming against 1-5 Bay City John Glenn, 21-7.
Robinson said he has treated the matchup with the Panthers the same he would a regular season game. However, having home field is a big advantage.
“Home-field advantage is always important regardless of the time of the season,” Robinson said. “We have always felt that ‘The Nick’ is a very special place to play because of the history of it and the atmosphere created by our fans and community. We feel that on both sides of the ball we have some great things going on as we begin the playoffs.”
Added Robinson, “Our defense is playing stout right now and we have great confidence in their disciplne, intelligence and ability. I have been very impressed with (Corunna assistant) coach (Sal) Ausiello and his implementation of his game plans this year. On offense, we feel like we have many options to get the ball rolling quickly on Friday and the ability to change the pace of the game at any time within our scheme.”
Also in Division 5, Ovid-Elsie (3-3) travels to face Almont (2-2) on Friday. The Marauders are coming off a 47-14 victory over Byron.
In Division 6, two area teams will play Friday. Chesaning (2-4) travels to Caro (3-3) in a Region 22, District 44 matchup. Durand (4-2) will play host to Detroit Collegiate Prep (2-4) in a Region 24, District 48 game.
In Division 7, Byron (1-5) travels to Burton Bendle (2-4). The winner will move on to face unbeaten New Lothrop.
Also in Division 7, Perry (0-6) travels to Bath (3-3) in a rematch of last week’s game won by the Bees, 48-19. The winner moves on to play Laingsburg next week.
