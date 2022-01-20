BYRON — New Lothrop remained unbeaten in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Wednesday with victories over Chesaning and Byron.
Chesaning fell to the Hornets 40-27 in a back-and-forth match, and New Lothrop then finished the night with a 60-24 triumph over Byron. The host Eagles also fell to LakeVille earlier in the night.
Chesaning (6-4, 0-2) fared 0-2 as the Indians lost to LakeVille, 44-30.
Chesaning’s Connor Everett (27-1), who capped his night by capturing his 100th career victory with a 51-second pin vs. LakeVille, posted a 3 minute, 22 second-pin of New Lothrop’s Evan Keelean at 140 pounds to shave the Hornets’ lead to a single point, 28-27.
New Lothrop (14-2 overall) then won the final three bouts of the clash as Parker Noonan decisioned 145-pound foe Dylen Rogers, 11-7; Jack Kulhanek pinned Grant Sampson in 3:48; and Colton Symons edged Vito Maniaci, 4-3, at 160 pounds.
Rogers nearly pinned Noonan on two occasions.
“There were a few anxious moments,” Noonan said. “He’s a good wrestler.”
Noonan bumped up a weight class, coach Jeff Campbell said.
“We were up against it a little bit,” Campbell said. “We weighed in a little differently than we normally do and we were able to bump Parker up to 145.”
Kulhanek then ensured New Lothrop’s victory with his pin at 152.
“I realized the team needed a win and it was for our school,” Kulhanek said. “I just put it all out there for my team and I came out with a big one.”
“Chesaning performed really well and to a man, they wrestled hard,” Campbell said. “They’re coached well and they have some real tough kids.”
Connor Everett said the Indians felt they were capable of pulling the upset.
“We felt, on paper, we could come out on top, and all we had to do was go out and do it,” Everett said.
Chesaning coach Jeremy Reiber said his team’s MMAC losses have been close and he said the Indians were just a couple of wins away from downing the Hornets.
“We thought we could squeak out a win there,” Reiber said. “But we lost some close ones and the last few matches could have gone a couple different ways.”
New Lothrop was wrestling without unbeaten heavyweight Isiah Pasik (COVID-19 protocol).
Chesaning took a 6-0 lead as Lane Miller pinned Grant Adelberg in 1:12 at 171 pounds.
The Hornets tied the score when Alex Mulcahy pinned Halaway Gilmore in 52 seconds.
New Lothrop went up 13-6 following wins by Grayson Orr, 11-2 over Cody Chalco, and Cooper Symons, 3-2 over Kayden Witt.
Chesaning closed the score to 13-12 when 103-pounder Quinton Everett pinned Hunter Wolfe in 5:09.
Aiden Dempsey gave the Indians a 15-13 lead by decisioning Leo Bauman 10-4 at 112 pounds.
New Lothrop took a 28-15 lead with wins by Daven Lockwood, 7-0 over Dakota Obuchowski; Caleb Sharp, a 1:13 pin winner over Keyra Garcia; and Dalton Birchmeier, an unopposed winner at 130.
Timothy Neville’s unopposed win at 135 pulled Chesaning closer as did Connor Everett’s pin at 140.
New Lothrop’s win over Byron featured pins by Olivia Gilbert, in 3:35 at 125; Dominic Casciano, in 3:28 at 160; and Orr, in 1:30 at 215.
The Hornets got seven unopposed wins against the Eagles.
Byron’s Matthew Johnson, 29-0, was a 1:47 pin winner against New Lothrop. Also winning by pin were Eagles Hunter Skrbec, in 3:28 at 160; and Skyler Herbst in 5:59 at 145. Byron won unopposed at 119.
Chesaning’s loss to LakeVille yielded victories by Connor Everett; as well as Chalco (7-5 decision); Quinton Everett (17 -1 technical fall); Dempsey (9-0 victory); Maniaci (28 second pin); and Miller (1:14 pin).
Chesaning’s Everett was pictured with his 100-win banner following his pin in under a minute.
“I just knew it was my 100th win,” Everett said. “I would have rather had a dog battle and won it that way.”
Everett said his goal this season is to win a state championship.
The Eagles now stand 0-5 in conference duals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.