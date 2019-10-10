Sierra Howes is an assistant coach now for both the men’s and women’s bowling teams at Aquinas College.
Howes was a standout bowler at Corunna and went on to sign with Aquinas, where she played four years.
She helped the Corunna girls win the Division 3 state championship in 2015.
MEN’S BOWLING
Thomas Trecha, Adrian College (Owosso) — Trecha, a freshman, debuted with a 1,019 series Sept. 28 at the Siena Heights Halo Open. He took 14th in the field.
WOMEN’S BOWLING
Amanda Will, Cleary University (Durand) — Will bowled three games at the first Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Jamboree Sunday, finishing with an average of 125.7 and a high game of 144.
FOOTBALL
Taylor Jackson, Kalamazoo College (Corunna) — Jackson continued his strong play for Kalamazoo as the Hornets fell Saturday at Adrian. Jackson started at middle linebacker and made a team-high nine tackles and recorded an interception in Kalamazoo’s 30-27 loss. He picked off Adrian quarterback Jack Wurzer early in the fourth quarter at the Bulldogs’ 49-yard line, but the ensuing drive went three-and-out and resulted in a punt.
Aidan Harrison, Missouri (New Lothrop) — Harrison was on the participant list for Saturday’s 42-10 rout of Troy.
Spencer Mort (Corunna) and Jake Rivers (Morrice), Olivet College — Both were listed as participants in a 63-6 win Saturday over Finlandia. Mort, a wide receiver, didn’t have much opportunity to make an impact: Olivet threw the ball just seven times as the Comets racked up 391 rushing yards, scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.
Jack Lawrence, Alma College (Byron) — Lawrence had four tackles and one pass breakup as Alma edged Albion 32-28 Saturday. He started at linebacker.
Gavin Barnes, Saginaw Valley State (Owosso) — Barnes caught two passes for 35 yards as SVSU ran over Northwod 55-29 Saturday. He started at tight end.
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — Ferris held Davenport to just 62 total yards and the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs earned a 35-7 win Saturday. Ferris piled up 317 rushing yards on the day.
MEN’S GOLF
Jagger Richard (Laingsburg) and Brandt Nelson (Byron), Northwood University — Richard shot 221 (74-74-73) and tied for 11th at the Northwood Invitational Sunday and Monday at Midland Country Club. Nelson shot 226 (77-72-77) and was 21st.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Madison Montgomery, Madonna University (Byron) — Montgomery shot 163 (83-80) Sunday and Monday at the UNOH Fall Invitational at Hidden Creek Golf Club in Lima, Ohio. She finished seventh.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Kyle Markley, Olivet College (Byron) — Markley took 25th in 26 minutes, 53.8 seconds Friday at the Lansing CC Invitational at Grand Woods Park.
Noah Jacobs, Wisconsin (Corunna) — Jacobs was 148th in 22:23.30 Oct. 3 at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational.
Nathan Elston, Alma College (Durand) — Elston was 115th in 29:31.9 at the Lansing Invitational.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Kayle Crawford, Lansing CC (Perry) — Crawford took 65th (20:50) at the LCC meet.
VOLLEYBALL
Meredith Norris, Michigan State (Corunna) — Norris had a team-high 17 kills and 12 digs as Michigan State dropped a five-set Big Ten road match at Maryland Saturday. She added two blocks in the loss.
The Spartans beat Ohio State in straight sets Friday, as Norris powered 11 kills with four digs and two blocks.
Sophia Strieff and Maya Ferland, Lansing CC (Laingsburg) — Ferland racked up 14 kills and five blocks Oct. 1 in a 3-1 win over Grand Rapids Community College. She followed that with 10 kills and five blocks in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Lake Michigan College. Strieff had three kills and two digs against Lake Michigan.
Caitlyn Kane, Lake Superior State (Laingsburg) — Kane had three kills and five blocks Friday in a 3-0 loss to Ashland. She had two kills and a block the next day as Wayne State swept the Lakers in straight sets.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Amay Ciszewski, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Byron) — Ciszewski started at forward in a 1-0 loss Oct. 2 to Madonna.
Chelsie Smith, Olivet College (Laingsburg/St. Johns HS) — Smith had a shot on goal in Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Hope College.
