BYRON — Morrice won the first two sets.
Then Maddie Davis took over and Byron rallied to win the match.
Davis, a senior outside hitter, collected 34 kills and the Eagles won the non-conference match 21-25, 26-28, 25-16, 25-19, 15-8 Thursday.
Davis often faced a double-block, but kept swinging and most of her hits found their mark. And appropriately enough, it was Davis who slammed down the final kill of the match, completing the Eagles’ comeback.
“We felt strong even after coming off losing the first two sets,” Davis said. “Our offense was a little slow at times. We started getting a little sloppy and we got down but we came back and brought ourselves up.”
Davis said she was not deterred by Morrice’s double blocks.
“No, I like it,” Davis said. “I just love this game a lot.”
Byron coach Autumn McGuire said Davis has the ability to put the ball where it needs to be.
“She’s pretty good and she can place it,” McGuire said. “We just needed to find where they weren’t.”
Byron started slowly, McGuire said, but found its consistency, she said.
Junior setter Pearl Schmidt — who finished the night with 41 assists — said that Byron was able to regroup and play its game in the final three sets.
“It was the energy and we were playing as a team,” Schmidt said. “We do that a lot. We get down and then we come back and win.”
Byron, which improved to 10-4-2 overall while Morrice fell to 5-2 overall, also featured Ally Glass with 11 kills. Schmidt and Riley Viele each had four aces while Jaden Zakoor added 18 digs.
Morrice junior middle hitter Emma Valentine had 12 kills while Ally Colthorp had 23 digs. Macy BeGole added three kills and three aces.
Abi Beem had 19 assists and two aces while Kaylee McGowan had two blocks. Jordyn Cartier had 11 digs.
Morrice coach Brandy Gutting said her squad played very well, but every point was fiercely contested.
“Coming in we knew Byron was a strong team — always has been — so to go five games with them I’m pretty proud of my girls. We have a roster of 14 and we got all of them in and they did great. I’m pretty proud.”
Gutting said her girls have been busy on the courts this week.
“This was our 12th set of the week and our third match of the week,” Gutting said. “We fought, we just couldn’t finish tonight and that’s OK, we’ll go back to work tomorrow to fix it and move forward.”
Colthorp, Morrice’s senior libero, said that Davis was the difference.
“She was — we’d thought that she would get tired but she never did and we don’t play teams like this very often,” Colthorpe said. “We know what we need to work on in the future and what we need to work on for districts so it definitely is a benefit for us.”
Davis opened the fifth set with a kill to put the Eagles up 1-0.
Byron’s lead was just 12-8 after Valentine’s kill.
But Byron scored the next three points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.