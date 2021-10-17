BYRON — James Miller has been a record-setting playmaker for the Byron boys soccer team.
With 27 goals and a school-record 23 assists, the Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week led the Eagles to a Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship.
Now he hopes to lead them to their first-ever boys district soccer crown.
“The record is pretty cool — I didn’t think I’d be able to do it at the beginning of the year,” Miller said. “But I was fortunate. We have other forwards who can shoot it and score so it made it really easy for me. Also winning conference was another major up side for the season.”
Miller, a 6-foot-1, 160-pound senior forward/attacking midfielder, scored a hat trick in Byron’s first-round Division 4 district win Wednesday over Bath. The Eagles won 5-0 with all three of Miller’s goals coming in the second half.
Byron finished 5-0 in the MMAC this season and stands 16-3 overall heading into Tuesday’s 5 p.m. district semifinal against Genesee Christian (6-7-3) at Lansing Christian School. A Byron victory would send the Eagles into the 7 p.m. district championship game Friday against the Dansville (10-7-3) vs. Lansing Christian (11-5) semifinal winner. Lansing Christian is ranked No. 11 in the state.
“It looks like there are going to be some really good matchups but I definitely think we can pull through it and possibly win districts,” Miller said. “If we win districts, that would be a really nice way to finish the season.”
Byron has been led by a three-headed monster of 20-goal scorers this season. Besides Miller, Mason Stark has scored 25 goals with seven assists and Ben Anibal has scored 20 goals with 12 assists.
“I think we all just play well together and our coach really gets us going and everyone just all plays well together,” Miller said. “We all fit and we all get along. So he (coach WIlliams) has done a really good job of getting us to the spot we are in right now.”
Head coach Greg Williams said that Miller’s importance to the team cannot be overstated. The coach said that Miller has been playing varsity soccer for four years and his leadership has been a calming influence for the team this fall.
“James is a complete team player,” Williams said. “He’s taken on that role for us. Obviously with 27 goals and 24 assists, it tells you he doesn’t care if he’s scoring or assisting.”
Byron graduated all-time leading scorer Matt Williams following last season’s 15-3-1 record that included a second-place finish in the MMAC. Matt Williams, a two-time All Area Player of the Year, finished his high school career with 103 goals and 39 assists. Williams had 23 goals and 10 assists last season alone. And Miller said that left a scoring void that needed to be filled from the forward position.
“James pretty much stepped up after Matt left,” said Greg Williams. “And he’s doing the same thing.”
“After losing Matt, we had to pick up a lot of slack,” Miller said. “Those are big shoes to fill but I think we’ve had a lot of guys who have stepped up and cover that spot.”
One of Miller’s season highlights came during a recent non-conference game vs. Swartz Creek. It was a tune-up for the districts and Byron was playing on the road on a turf field.
The game was tied 1-1 at halftime and Miller scored twice in the second half to lift Byron to a 3-1 victory.
“We weren’t playing well in the first half and then we dominated the second half and we ended up winning,” Miller said. “We made a few adjustments and started passing a lot more, which is what really helped us.”
Greg Williams said he put Miller in a different position and it paid dividends.
“We were struggling in the first half and I took (Miller) out of the forward position and put him into a holding mid because he has special drive and passion,” Williams said. “I know even on a struggling day, he’s going to be the heart and soul.”
Miller has also starred in basketball and track and field at Byron. He plays the point guard on the basketball floor and led the Eagles in assists a year ago. He competes in the hurdles and the high jump in track and field. His personal-best height in the high jump is 5-10.
The senior is undecided on which college he will attend next year. He does hope to continue playing soccer and plans to study to become an electrician.
He maintains a 3.058 GPA.
