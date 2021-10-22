Former Argus-Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year Josie Nash scored her first career goal Sunday as Northwood University downed Purdue Northwest 5-1.
Nash scored in the 87th minute for the game’s final goal. She had subbed into the contest in the 68th minute.
The sophomore had previously not played in a game for the Timberwolves this year. She logged 13 minutes of action in Northwood’s next contest, a 2-0 loss to Saginaw Valley State Tuesday.
SOCCER
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey started on defense and played the full 90 minutes in a pair of victories over Northern Kentucky (3-0 Oct. 14) and Wright State (3-1 Sunday).
Amay Ciszewski, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Byron) — Ciszewski recorded one shot in a 0-0 draw against Lawrence Tech Saturday. She played 32 minutes in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Indiana Tech.
Morgan Chamberlain, Great Lakes Christian College (Perry) — Chamberlain started all three games GLCC has played since Oct. 13. She generated five shots, but no goals or assists as the Crusaders went 1-2 in those contests.
Emily Williams, Lawrence Tech (Byron) — Williams played 8 minutes in LTU’s 2-0 loss to Siena Heights Oct. 13. She logged 35 minutes in a 7-1 victory Wednesday over Rochester University.
FOOTBALL
Sam Roose, Olivet College (Owosso) — Roose accounted for more than half of Olivet College’s offense Saturday in a 31-16 loss to Hope College. Roose made field goals of 26, 26 and 29 yards to finish 3-for-3 on the day. He also made his only extra point attempt. Roose resumed kickoff duties as well, with a 59.3-yard average and one touchback.
Gage Palus, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Palus caught one pass for 7 yards in Adrian’s 36-21 victory Saturday over Alma College.
Trent Devereaux (Chesaning), Brodie Crim and Hunter Sanderson (Perry), Alma College — Devereaux got the starting nod at quarterback in the Scots’ loss to Adrian. He completed 21 of 26 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns, but was also intercepted twice.
Sanderson sacked Adrian QB Jack Wurzer for a 9-yard loss in the first quarter. Crim was listed as having played.
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — Third-ranked Ferris handed No. 6 Grand Valley State its first loss of the season Saturday, 35-28. The Bulldogs (6-0) survived a late Laker touchdown and onside kick attempt to hang on for the win.
Ryan Brady, Saginaw Valley State head coach (Chesaning) — SVSU kept the Axe Bowl Trophy handle painted red with a 31-13 homecoming victory Saturday over rival Northwood.
CROSS COUNTRY
Emme Koutz, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Koutz placed seventh in 20 minutes, 35.8 seconds to lead all Adrian runners Saturday at the Terracotta Invite in Toledo, Ohio. The Bulldogs finished fifth as a team.
Courtney Krupp, Michigan State (New Lothrop) — Krupp took 51st in 22:37.8 Friday at The Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational.
Ryan Schwab, Detroit Mercy (Corunna) — Schwab was 61st (29:17.63) at Saturday’s Falcon Invite hosted by Bowling Green.
Kayla Crawford, Lansing CC (Perry) — Crawford placed 17th Saturday at the Muskegon CC Jayhawk Invitational. She finished in 20:12.32 as Lansing won the team title.
Jenna Goodrich and Kaitlyn Hankins, Mott CC (Byron) — Hankins and Goodrich finished 88th (26:22.61) and 92nd (27:13.67), respectively, at Muskegon.
Alissa Ash, Ferris State (Byron) — Another former Eagle that competed at Muskegon, she took 32nd in 20:54.51.
GOLF
Emme Lantis, Palm Beach Atlantic (Durand) — Lantis finished 61st with a three-round total of 177 (85-79-92) at the Saint Leo Invitational that concluded Tuesday.
Zach Koerner, Ferris State (Laingsburg) — Koerner tied for 24th, shooting 153 (73-80) at the Davenport Panther Invitational Saturday and Sunday.
MaryAnn Montgomery, Cleary University (Byron) — Montgomery shot 108 Monday at the Cleary Fall Invitational. She tied for 32nd.
VOLLEYBALL
Maya Ferland, Northwood University (Laingsburg) — Ferland racked up 16 kills and four blocks, but Northwood fell 3-1 Oct. 15 to Quincy. The Timberwolves also lost 3-1 Oct. 15 to Walsh; Ferland played one set and had one kill and one block.
Karissa Ferry, Grand Rapids CC (Chesaning) — Ferry had 10 kills to help GRCC survive a five-set victory over Tuesday against Kellogg Community College. She also added five blocks as the Raiders won their 15th straight. In a 3-0 win Oct. 14 over Ancilla College, Ferry recorded seven kills, three digs and two blocks.
Makayla Koenig, Lansing CC (Laingsburg) — Koenig saw action in one set during LCC’s 3-0 sweep of Kellogg CC Oct. 14.
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakota (Corunna) — Norris continued her solid play despite the Fighting Hawks dropping their 19th straight match Saturday to North Dakota State, 3-0. She had a team-high 13 assists with four digs.
ROWING
Claire Greenfelder, Eastern Michigan (Chesaning) — Greenfelder and EMU took part in the Head of the Grand regatta, which took place on the Grand River Saturday in East Lansing. Greenfelder rowed on Eastern’s third varsity eight boat, which finished in 13:54.3. She also rowed on the first novice eight team, which finished in 13:09.4.
SWIMMING
Caicia Kaupp, Illinois (Durand) — Kaupp took ninth in the 3-meter diving (209.32) and 10th in the 1-meter diving (192.45) in the Fighting Illini’s 184.5-98.5 win Oct. 15 over Indiana State.
