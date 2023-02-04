CHESANING — Chesaning maintained its share of first-place with Durand and Ovid-Elsie by beating New Lothrop.
But Hornet senior Ty Kohlmann reached the hallowed 1,000-point milestone with a 30-point effort in a losing cause.
Kohlmann rained in six 3-pinters and shot 6 of 8 from the free throw line. But that wasn’t enough to upset the Indians Friday.
Chesaning captured a 66-54 victory to improve to 14-3 overall and 10-1 in the MMAC. Mason Struck headlined the win with 20 points and six rebounds. Reese Greenfelder added 17 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists while Eli Escamilla had nine points and four assists and Evan List scored seven points with four rebounds.
New Lothrop fell to 5-8 and 4-7 in the MMAC while getting six points apiece from Ryan Heslip and Greg Henderson.
LAINGSBURG 71, FOWLER 47
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg remained unbeaten and kept a one-game lead in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference by defeating Fowler, 71-47, Friday.
The Wolfpack led by just three points at halftime but stretched the lead to 10 entering the fourth quarter.
Zander Woodruff scored 32 points for Laingsburg (14-0, 8-0 CMAC). Ty Randall scored 12 points while Luke Snyder chipped in with nine points.
Fowler fell to 8-5 and 5-3 in the CMAC. Aaron Simon scored 16 points for the visitors.
Ovid-Elsie 76, Byron 45
ELSIE — Logan Thompson scored 30 points with five rebounds and four steals as Ovid-Elsie routed Byron 76-45 to maintain a share of first place in the MMAC standings.
Clay Wittenberg had eight points, five rebounds and three assists for the Marauders while Branston Stenger had eight points, five assists and three steals. O-E now stands 12-2 overall and 10-1 in the MMAC.
“It was nice to get 13 guys in the scoring column tonight,” said O-E head coach Josh Latz. “Logan Thompson was hot tonight and our guys all did a tremendous job of playing unselfishly.”
Byron (2-11, 2-9 MMAC) got 20 points and five 3-pointers from Owen Thomas. Glen L’Esperance had seven points and two blocks while Reece Arndt had nine rebounds and Mitchell Morrow had six points.
DURAND 91,
MT. MORRIS 68
MT. MORRIS — Markell Tate scored 31 points with seven rebounds and five steals to lead Durand past Mt. Morris, 91-68, Friday.
The Railroaders — who got 17 points, eight assists and four steals from Austin Kelley, and 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals from Gabe Lynn — remained in a three-way tie for first place in the MMAC. Durand, which got 10 points from Kwinn Knapp, improved to 14-2 overall and 10-1 in the MMAC.
Mt. Morris fell to 7-7 and 4-7 in league play.
LESLIE 55, PERRY 35
PERRY — Jylon Peek scored 12 points with seven rebounds but Perry lost to Leslie by 20 points Friday.
DJ Jenks scored 11 points for the Ramblers (5-11, 2-6 GLAC).
Leslie improved to 10-4 and 5-2 in league play.
GOODRICH 50, OWOSSO 25
GOODRICH — Andrew Lewis delivered 13 points with eight rebounds but lost 50-25 to Goodrich Friday.
Carter Miculka and Nathan Parsons each scored four points for the Trojans (0-16, 0-7 Flint Metro Stars). Iculka had eight rebounds while Parsons had five boards.
Goodrich improved to 13-1 overall and 6-1 in league play.
WEBBERVILLE 39,
MORRICE 27
WEBBERVILLE — Travis Smith and Caden Binkley each scored six points but Morrice lost to Webberville, 39-27 Friday.
The Orioles, who got five points apiece from Oliver Long and Travis Farrow, fell to 1-13 overall while Webberville improved to 6-11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OVID-ELSIE 54, BYRON 22
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie cruised past Byron, 54-22, on Friday, giving the team’s seven seniors — Rylee Lewis, Izzy Loynes, Kiah Longoria, Hadley Bukantis, Murphy Alexa, Katie Lorio and Malena Diaz Blanco — a raucous sendoff.
“It is rare to have so many seniors on a team and it demonstrates their commitment to the program and loyalty to their school,” said O-E coach Ryan Cunningham. “I am super proud of the young ladies that these kids have become and thankful to have had them in the program for all these years.”
The Lady Marauders came out strong, taking a commanding 21-9 lead in the first quarter and followed it up with a 12-2 effort in the second stanza to lead 33-11 at the half. A 14-5 third quarter followed up by a 7-6 fourth quarter sealed the win.
Evalyn Cole lead all scorers with 11 points to go along with six steals and three assists, while Ava Bates dropped in 10 points, four rebounds and three steals. Kiah Longoria finished with eight points along, and Braeden Tokar chipped in with seven points and five steals.
Ovid-Elsie collected 20 steals on 36 Byron turnovers and handed out 19 assists on 24 made baskets. The Lady Marauders also out-rebounded Byron 26-25.
Byron was led by Jayden Aldrich’s eight points. Reese Forgie had five rebounds and five assists.
Ovid-Elsie’s win gives it a 14-2 record on the year. The Marauders are undefeated in MMAC play at 11-0. Byron sits at 3-12, 0-11.
MORRICE 54,
WEBBERVILLE 36
WEBBERVILLE — Aubrey Rogers had 21 points and Mackenzie Doerner had 17 as the Morrice Orioles trounched the Webberville Spartans 54-36 on Friday.
The Orioles started a little on the slow side, putting up only 11 points in the first quarter, but their stingy defense held Webberville to six, and they improved their advantage to 25-14 by the half.
Rogers was the tip of the spear for Morrice on defense. She finished with eight steals. Lilly Nowak added six. Alexa Rose was the team’s top rebounder, finishing with six.
The win give the Orioles a record of 9-4 overall; they are 4-0 in the Genessee Area Conference Blue Division.
NEW LOTHROP 36,
CHESANING 25
CHESANING — Ashlyn Orr scored 14 points with eight rebounds and six steals and Lily Bruff scored 11 points with two assists to lead New Lothrop past Chesaning, 36-25, Friday.
The Hornets rose to 9-5 overall and 7-2 in the MMAC.
Chesaning (5-10, 4-6 MMAC) featured Charley Mahan’s nine points and eight rebounds. Kylie FLorian and Ava Deveraus each scored five points.
“It was an ugly win, but it was a win,” said New Lothrop coach Jim Perry. “Chesaning played tough and we could never stretch our lead to where we felt comfortable.”
GOODRICH 59, OWOSSO 29
GOODRICH — Owosso’s three-game winning streak was snapped on Friday with a lopsided loss to Goodrich, 59-29.
The Trojans slip to 10-6 on the year. They are 3-4 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division. Goodrich improves to 14-1, 6-1.
No addtional information was available at press time.
