Most area school districts are saying “play ball” despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asking districts to postpone athletics for two weeks due to surging COVID-19 cases in the state.
As of Monday morning, six area school districts — Corunna, Morrice, Ovid-Elsie, Owosso, New Lothrop and Perry — said they were continuing on with regularly scheduled athletic activites.
Byron is the only school so far to report it is pausing. Eagles athletic director Greg Goffee said the district is pausing athletics for one week.
Officials at Chesaning and Laingsburg did not respond to emails Monday.
Michigan High School Athletic Association director Mark Uyl, speaking on Bally Sports Detroit during the high school basketball finals at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, said the decision to pause will be left to schools.
He also said spring sports is the lowest-risk group due to it being exclusively outdoors.
As of Monday, Michigan had reported 738,023 COVID-19 cases and 16,500 deaths.
Responses included:
n Corunna — “Continuing on as normal”
n Byron — pausing for just this week
n Morrice — as scheduled
n Ovid Elsie — still playing
n Owosso — still playing
n Laingsburg — No response
n New Lothrop — Playing
n Durand — Playing
n Chesaning — No response
n Perry — Playing
