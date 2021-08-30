BYRON — Byron senior Jana L’Esperance has made a habit of hitting long tee shots.
That will come in handy this season.
The Eagles are hoping to make a run at the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference title — and L’Esperance, an individual state qualifier last season who finished in the top five in the MMAC, will certainly be one of the key ingredients.
L’Esperance placed 37th at the Division 4 state finals. She was named to the Argus-Press All-Area First Team last season while averaging 47.8 over nine holes. She also placed third at the MMAC Tournament and seventh at regionals
Byron head coach Paul Montgomery said L’Esperance just keeps getting better and better on the links.
“I think Jana hits the driver farther than I do,” Montgomery said. “She hits a really long ball. She probably hits it farther than any girl I’ve coached in high school.”
Montgomery said he has been amazed at the length on some of L’Esperance’s tee shots.
“At the Judson Scramble (in Perry this season) she hit a couple of drives … I’ve never seen any girl hit it (that far) in nine years that I’ve been coaching here. And it wasn’t even close to any of the drives I’ve seen before. She’s probably hitting about 270 off the tee. Her length off the tee is really what sets her apart from other players.
“If she can become a little bit better putter, she can become one of the top players in the state,” Montgomery added.
L’Esperance said she is thinking of playing collegiate golf next season. She was scheduled to have a visit to Cleary University (in Howell) earlier this fall.
She said she is just hoping to continue to improve.
“We have a little bit more back this year (than Durand) and we hope to win the league,” L’Esperance said. “For me, I just want to make it to states and do better. And I’d like to have a lower average and be more consistent.”
L’Esperance said she’s been practicing a lot over the summer.
“I’ve done a lot of golfing over the summer, just on my own,” L’Esperance said.
Byron placed second in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference a year ago and is hoping to make a run at an MMAC title in 2021.
Besides L’Esperance, Byron will be led by junior Brooklyn Durand and sophomore Lily Miller.
Byron
Coach: Paul Montgomery
Last Year: 2-6, second MMAC, 5th Division 4 regionals.
Key Returners: Jana L’Esperance, Sr.; Brooklyn Durand, Jr.; Zoe Curtis, Jr.; Ashley Nixon, Jr.; Lily Miller, Soph.
Key Newcomers: Charlotte Kilinger, Jr.; Avery Jones, Fr.
Outlook: L’Esperance, who finished 37th at the Division 4 state finals a year ago, is expected to be one of the top players in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. She was a first-teamer last season. Byron has lost some talented seniors to graduation including state qualifier MaryAnn Montgomery and but hopes to improve on last year’s 2-6 mark, said head coach Paul Montgomery.
Corunna
Coach: Tim Challender
Last Year: 1-3, 10th Division 3 regionals.
Key Returners: Ava Champion, Jr.; Adrianna Walworth, Jr.; Olivia Lindsey, Jr.; Emily Rodman, Jr.
Key Newcomers: Erika Finley, Sr.; Aliyah Bentley, Sr.
Outlook: Champion is expected to be Corunna’s No. 1 golfer this season, noted Challender. The Cavaliers opened the season with a 0-4 Flint Metro League start. “This is our first year playing in the Flint Metro with the girls,” Challender said. “Last year we had an exhibition schedule. Our goal is to improve every week and continue to learn golf.”
Chesaning
Coach: Armondo Rodriguez
Last Year: third in MMAC, 12th Division 4 regionals.
Key Returners: KellyAnn Rodriguez, Jr.
Key Newcomers: N/A
Outlook: Chesaning will seek to improve on last year’s third-place finish in the MMAC.
Durand
Coach: Cecil Cole
Last Year: 7-0 MMAC; 5th at Division 4 state finals; 3rd Division 4 regionals.
Key Returners: Olivia Holek, Jordyn Lawrence, Mackenzi Aslin and Callie Rochefort.
Key Newcomers: Wynn Carpenter, Savannah Lorts and Raquella Callendar.
Outlook: Graduation hit Durand hard. The Railroaders will have to figure out a way to replace record-setting All-Stater Emme Lantis, who averaged 40.6 over nine holes and finished fourth individually in the state. The team also graduated fellow MMAC first-teamers Maddie Raley and Kennedy Pawloski. Holek, a second-team all-leaguer, will be a key returner.
Laingsburg
Coach: Greg Beavers
Last Year: 8th Division 4 regionals.
Key Returners: Grace Elfring, Sr.
Outook: Elfring was the Greater Lansing Activites Conference individual champion last year and was first in three of the four jamborees. She missed qualifying for the state finals by five strokes, placing 15th at regionals. Her nine hole average was 48.5.
Owosso
Coach: Jason Krantz
Last Year: 10th Flint Metro League Tournament, 11th Division 3 regionals.
Key Returners: Ellie Feldpausch, Sr.; Kennedy Peplinski, Sr.
Key Newcomers: Elena de Miguel, Kate Easlick, Samantha Thayer and Ava Penrod.
Outook: The Trojans opened the season with a 1-3 mark in the Flint Metro League, but Feldpausch carded a career-best 46 last week against Corunna at Corunna Hills. Feldpausch was a first-team All-Leaguer last year and will be the driving force for the team in 2021. Peplinski, a senior, was an honorable mention all-league selection. “We have a great group of young ladies who have been working hard and improving daily,” Krantz said. “Although we have many seniors, most are first-year players. I expect our team to be more competitive than last year. Our wins and losses will come down to our fourth score.”
Perry
Coach: Jake Baumgartner
Last Year: 3rd Greater Lansing Activities Conference, 10th Division 4 regionals.
Key Returners: Jackie Mattison, Sr.; Shani Walasek, Sr.; Sydney Rose, Jr.; Neela Willson, Soph.
Key Newcomers: Addy Lampron, Fr.; Lexi VanAtta, Sr.; Bri Positnob, Jr.; Summer Sterrett, Jr.,
Outlook: Perry will be led by returning all-leaguer Mattison. “We have six girls returning who have experience playing so that will be a big plus,” Baumgartner said. “Also have a couple of new players who will be also challenging for varsity sports. We’re looking to improve on our third-place league finish.”
