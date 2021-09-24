BYRON — James Miller scored twice to lead Byron past visiting Chesaning, 3-1, Thursday in boys soccer action at Eagle Stadium.
The win lifted the Eagles to 3-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and 11-2 overall.
The teams battled to a 1-1 first-half stalemate.
Chesaning took a 1-0 lead when Blake Laskowski scored with 28 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first half.
Byron got the equalizer when Mason Stark converted a pass from Miller.
In the second half, Miller scored twice. He put Byron ahead 2-1 with 34:22 left as Stark got the assist.
Miller made it 3-1 with 9:06 left as Ben Anibal assisted.
Billy Bailey made six saves for the Eagles.
Clio 3, Corunna 1
CLIO — Luke Tuller gave Corunna a 1-0 lead but the Cavaliers couldn’t maintain the advantage Thursday in the rain.
Tuller converted a penalty kick five minutes into the contest.
Clio scored three times before halftime to take the 3-1 lead.
Officials called the game during halftime break due to rain and standing water on the field.
VOLLEYBALL
Morrice sweeps
FLINT — Morrice swept Flint Hamady 25-16, 25-17, 25-11 Thursday on the road.
The victory lifted coach Brandy Gutting’s Orioles to 5-3.
Morrice’s Emma Valentine delivered 10 kills and Abi Beem registered 20 assists.
Zora Persichini-Brewer added five kills. Makenzie Doerner had 14 digs while Aubrey Rogers and Kaylee McGowan each had two blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.