NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop needed just one play to score.
Will Muron streaked 72 yards on the opening kickoff — one of four touchdowns for the senior on the night — and the Hornets went on to blank visiting Byron, 61-0.
“Everything just worked out,” Muron said of the opening score. “The wedge was there.”
Muron later added a 28-yard punt return for touchdown and TD receptions of 10 and 12 yards.
New Lothrop coach Clint Galvas said Thursday’s decisive win was a welcome salve after committing four turnovers in last week’s 35-8 win over Mt. Morris.
“(The kickoff return) obviously started us off on a pretty good note,” Galvas said. “I thought we executed really well on both sides of the ball. We had a lot of mistakes last week.”
Byron fell to 0-2 overall and 0-2 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference while New Lothrop climbed to 2-0, 2-0. Eagles head coach A.J. Morley tipped his cap to the Hornets but told his team after the game they still have a lot to play for.
“I was really proud of the way my kids played — they battled hard against a championship caliber football team,” Morley said. “We had a couple of big injuries coming into this week that left us a little short-staffed but the kids who were on the field I felt played hard. We obviously came up short but we battled hard for four quarters.”
Morley said the goal for his team is still to win five games.
“That’s our goal and that means we have to win out and win our first playoff game,” Morley said.
In a game played one night earlier than usual due to a shortage of officials, New Lothrop did not punt.
“Our line was killing it today and our line allowed us to do what we needed to do,” Muron said.
New Lothrop quarterback Cam Orr completed six of seven passes for 106 yards, four TDs and no interceptions.
“Everything was running smoothly,” Orr said. “We didn’t have the greatest week in Week 1. We came out in Week 2 and we had to eliminate a lot of our mistakes and that is what we did.”
Orr said the Hornets face a very tough task next week — a game at Montrose that could be a key in the MMAC standings.
New Lothrop led 19-0 after one quarter and 47-0 at halftime. There was a running clock during the second half.
After Muron’s kickoff return, Garret Mangino scored on a 15-yard run. It was followed by Rafael Woods’ 21-yard TD run and Orr’s 10-yard TD pass to Muron.
In the second quarter, Orr zipped TD passes of 12 yards to Muron and 17 yards to Woods.
Muron then picked up a punt just before it fell dead and scooted 28 yards to paydirt. Orr’s 35-yard TD pass to Julius Garza made it a 47-0 two minutes before halftime.
New Lothrop tacked on two more scores in the second half — Carson Mulcahy’s 22-yard TD run and Hughes Elmore’s 22-yard touchdown ramble.
The Hornets held a commanding 297-3 advantage in total yardage, and in first downs, 14-2; and forced three Byron turnovers while not turning the ball over themselves.
Elmore was New Lothrop’s leading rusher with 65 yards on four carries. Garza rushed for 33 yards on two carries.
New Lothrop’s Alec Mangino and Bryce Cheney each intercepted passes while Kody Krupp was in on nine tackles, including two solos. Mangino had seven tackles and two solos.
New Lothrop limited Byron to 1-for-13 passing efficiency for zero yards.
