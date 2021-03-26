Spring is in the air and that can mean only one thing: football season?
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some leagues — including the Michigan Interscholastic Athletic Association — did not play in the fall for the most part. Instead, teams are playing an abbreviated spring schedule.
That season began last weekend and several area players were on the field.
FOOTBALL
Gage Palus, Ovid-Elsie (Adrian College) — Palus had a heck of a start to the season, catching five passes for 94 yards and a touchdown to help Adrian top Alma College 21-6 Saturday. Palus caught a 29-yard pass from Jack Wurzer to open the scoring in the second quarter. His 94 receiving yards were a game-high. Palus has eight catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns for Adrian, which played three games in the fall.
Hunter Sanderson, Alma College (Perry) — Sanderson was listed as having played for the Scots in the loss to Adrian.
Taylor Jackson, Kalamazoo College (Corunna) — Jackson, starting at linebacker, made seven tackles in a 55-14 loss Saturday to Olivet.
Sam Roose, Olivet College (Owosso) — Roose appears to be the Comets’ kicker to start the season, at least on extra points. Roose made seven of eight point-after attempts in the rout of Kalamazoo; the Comets did not need to attempt a field goal.
TRACK AND FIELD
Katelyn Feldpausch, Michigan Tech (Corunna) — Feldpausch took third in the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 8 minutes, 1.82 seconds Saturday at the St. Norber Triangular in De Pere, Wisconsin.
SOFTBALL
Clover Brandt (Owosso) and Liz Coon (Chesaning), Lawrence Tech — Brandt tossed 31/3 innings, striking out two and giving up one run in a 6-5 win over Rio Grande (Ohio) University during a three-game series Saturday. Coon went 0-for-4 Tuesday in two games against Georgetown College. She was 0-for-3 Sunday against Saint Mary’s of the Woods.
Hannah Hollister, Grand Valley State (Corunna) — Hollister was 0-for-6 with a stolen base and a run scored Sunday as GVSU split two games with Walsh (Ohio) University. She was 1-for-4 Saturday in a win over Ohio Dominican.
Kara Mahoney, Lansing CC (Laingsburg) — Mahoney upped her batting average to .450 on the season, going 11-for-23 in a six game stretch from March 18-20. That included a 3-for-5 effort March 18 in a 14-10 win over Oakland Community College; she also drove in three runs and swiped three bases. Mahoney also homered twice Saturday — once in each game — during a split with Lake Michigan College. She drove in two runs each in both contests.
Greta L’Esperance, Bowling Green (Byron) — L’Epserance and the Falcons hosted Central Michigan for a four-game series Friday through Sunday. L’Esperance went 3-for-4 with two runs in the second game of the series Saturday, though the Falcons fell 9-5. She picked up one hit Friday in a 6-0 victory, scoring a run and stealing a base.
Parker Viele, Lake Erie College (Byron) — Viele went 2-for-7 March 17 as the Storm dropped two games to Wayne State. She was 0-for-4 Sunday in a loss to Hiram (Ohio) College.
Alexis Andrews, Cleary University (Byron) — Andrews was 0-for-1 March 19 as St. Francis (Illinois) topped the Cougars 5-4. She went hitless in three at-bats Saturday in a 4-3 win over Indiana-South Bend.
BASEBALL
Michael James, Mott CC (Chesaning) — James tossed a scoreless inning of relief Sunday as the Bears blanked Delta College 7-0. He struck out one batter.
Duncan Gillett, Davenport University (Corunna) — Gillett gave up one run on three hits in an inning of relief Saturday in a 16-6 victory over Gannon (Florida). He struck out one.
Ethan Hollister, Cleary University (Corunna) — Hollister stole a base and scored a run March 19 in a 7-6 win over Aquinas.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Madison Montgomery, Madonna University (Byron) — Montgomery tied for eighth with a 26-over 170 (89-81) Tuesday and Wednesday at the Hermitage Invitational in Old Hickory, Tennessee.
MEN’S GOLF
Brandt Nelson, Northwood University (Byron) — Nelson shot a 8-over 152 (76-76) Saturday and Sunday at the Saginaw Valley State Spring Invitational in Lexington, Kentucky.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Chelsie Smith, Olivet College (Laingsburg/St. Johns HS) — Smith started at forward March 18 in a 1-0 loss to Calvin College. She also started in Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Trine (Indiana) University.
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey started on defense March 17 in a 2-1 win over Wisconsin-Green Bay. She came on as a reserve and played 13 minutes in a 1-0 win over Wright State Wednesday.
WOMEN’S
BASKETBALL
Illa Tuller, Delta College — Tuller scored two points with four rebounds Friday in a 72-67 win over Mid Michigan College. She started and had four rebounds Tuesday in a 70-56 win over Mott.
Sydney Pope (New Lothrop) and Jenna Smith and Gracie Nowak (Morrice), Mid Michigan College — Smith had two points and five rebounds Tuesday in a 58-44 loss to St. Clair County Community College. Pope had one steal. In the loss to Delta, Nowak had six points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Pope added six points and two board and Smith had two points and five rebounds.
VOLLEYBALL
Elizabeth Norris, Michigan State (Corunna) — Norris had six kills and six digs in March 19’s three-set loss to Penn State. The teams played Saturday as well, with Norris recording eight kills, one dig and one block as the Nittany Lions again won in three sets.
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakota (Corunna) — The younger Norris sister had four kills, five blocks and four digs March 19 in the Fighting Hawks’ 3-1 loss to Western Illinois. She had two kills, seven digs and two blocks in Saturday’s rematch, a 3-2 defeat.
Elizabeth Gramza, Salem International (Perry) — Gramza had one ace and three digs as Salem opened its delayed season with a 3-0 loss to Clarion (Pennsylvania) University.
