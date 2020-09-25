Lantis sets Durand record with 74 at Byron Fall Shootout

HOWELL — Durand senior Emme Lantis bettered her own school record by shooting 74 Thursday and placing third among 72 golfers at the Byron Fall Shootout.
At Hunters Ridge, Lantis bettered her former record of 79.
Gabriella Tapp of South Lyon was the medalist in the 14-school event with a 70. Katie Potter of South Lyon was second at 71.
South Lyon won the team crown with a 313. Almont was second at 357 and Goodrich was third at 371.
Durand finished 10th with a 405. The Railroaders also featured Kennedy Pawloski, 47th at 104, and Maddie Raley, 50th at 105.
Byron, led by Jana L’Esperance’s 89, finished 13th in the team standings at 434. MaryAnn Montgomery finished 45th with a 102.
BOYS TENNIS
Corunna 5, Owosso 3
OWOSSO — Corunna topped Owosso 5-3 Thursday.
The Cavaliers won three of the four singles battles. Blake Rowe topped Jay Tuttle at second singles, 6-2, 6-0 while Jake Belmer swept Drew Mofield 6-2, 6-0 at third singles. Colby Ardelean of the Cavs downed Zach Wrth 6-0, 6-2.
Owosso’s No. 1 singles player, Wyatt Leland, closed his home career with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Caleb Stahr.
The doubles matches were even at 2-2.
At first doubles, Corunna’s Braden Fruchey and Trent Moore outlasted Addie Kregger and Carter Kline 6-4, 6-3.
Owosso’s Harrison Ketchum and Rory Grinnell won their second doubles match over Dominic Vandusen and Cora Tuller 6-2, 6-0.
Lucas Cunningham and Blake Princinsky of the Cavaliers then topped Aaron Jafri and Everett McVay 6-2, 6-1.
At fourth doubles, Elijah Voss and Lucas Crane of the Trojans turned back Stephen Bender and Braylon Davis 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3).
GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE
Owosso 116, Swartz Creek/Flushing 60
OWOSSO — On Senior Night, Owosso honored lone upperclassman Maddie Kregger by defeating Swartz Creek/Flushing 116-60 Thursday.
The Trojans won all 12 events.
Two-time solo winners for Owosso were Kate Grinnell (200-yard freestyle and 500 free), Macy Irelan (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) and Mya LaMay (50 free and 100 free).
Also winning solo events for the Trojans were Livi McIntyre (diving), Lily Usher (100 backstroke) and Amanda Brainerd (100 breaststroke).
Owosso topped the medley relay with Irelan, Brainerd, Emily PUmford and LaMay; the 200 free relay with Brainerd, LaMay, Kregger and Grinnell and the 400 free relay with Grinnell, Usher, Pumford and Irelan.
Corunna 107, Holly 74
CORUNNA — Corunna improved to 2-0 by defeating Holly 107-74.
No further details were provided.
BOYS SOCCER
Byron 6, Memphis 0
BYRON — James Miller and Nick Hormann each scored twice to lead Byron past Memphis 6-0 Thursday.
Johnathan Magee and Mason Stark also scored for the Eagles.
Byron, which led 4-0 at halftime, got seven saves from Billy Bailey.
Bath 1, Durand 0
BATH — Bath held off Durand 1-0 Thursday, despite 22 saves from Evan Burr.
The Bees broke a scoreless tie with 26 minutes, 20 seconds left in the second half.
Durand fell to 1-5 overall.
VOLLEYBALL
Morrice defeats Hamady
MORRICE — Morrice swept Flint Hamady 25-16, 25-11, 25-20 Thursday to even its record at 1-1.
Emma Valentine delivered five kills for the Orioles while Maddie Diebler had four kills and four aces.
Kaylee McGowan added four blocks for the Orioles while Ally Colthorp had nine digs and Deenie Miller had three aces. Abi Beem had nine assists and Jordyn Cartier added five digs.
