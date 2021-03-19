It all starts Saturday as the MHSAA individual district wrestling action unfolds.
Wrestlers will be looking to advance to the individual regionals by placing fourth or higher this weekend.
Here’s a quick breakdown of where each area school will be sending their grapplers in hopes of earning regional berths.
Division 2 District 10 at Brandon
Area team: Owosso
Remaining field: Croswell Lexington, Flint Carman-Ainsworth, Flint Kearsley, Flint Southwestern, Goodrich, Holly, Imlay City, Lake Fenton, Linden, Marysville, North Branch, Ortonville Brandon, St. Clair.
Division 3 District 20 at Lansing Sexton
Area teams: Chesaning, Corunna, Durand, Ovid-Elsie.
Remaining field: Alma, Belding, Central Montcalm, Howard City Tri County, Lake Odessa Lakewood, Lansing Sexton, Olivet, Portland, Williamston.
Division 4 District 28 at New Lothrop
Area teams: New Lothrop.
Remaining field: Bad Axe, Beaverton, Breckenridge, Cass City, Coleman, Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port, Hemlock, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, Saginaw Valley Lutheran, St. Charles, St. Louis, Ubly, Vassar.
Division 4 District 30 at Manchester
Area teams: Byron, Laingsburg, Perry.
Remaining field: Dansville, East Jackson, Flint Beecher, Grass Lake, Jackson Lumen Christi, Leslie, Manchester, Springport, Vandercook Lake, Webberville.
